BMC Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE), today announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement to deliver BMC Helix service and operations management solutions on Google Cloud. Customers get a secure, low-latency cloud infrastructure, and streamlined access to Google Cloud capabilities that give companies of all sizes access to an enterprise-grade solution on their journey to become an ADE.

The BMC Helix solution is already a market leader in reliability, scalability, flexibility, and delivery of business value to customers. Google Cloud's focus on supporting global enterprise customers with data analytics and contact-center AI, coupled with the BMC Helix platform's open, micro-services-based architecture, now provides even more companies with the innovation and technology choices they need to succeed amid ever-changing market dynamics.

"Bringing BMC's platform to Google Cloud will enable businesses to quickly deploy and scale its enterprise automation capabilities in a secure and trusted environment," said Janet Kennedy, VP, North America at Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to support BMC's growth in the cloud, and to jointly help enterprises modernize and automate their most critical systems and services through the use of cloud infrastructure, AI, ML, and data analytics."

Today's announcement extends the BMC and Google Cloud partnership. The BMC Helix platform currently provides customers with the choice of using a variety of Google Cloud technology integrations, including:

Google Translate for virtual agents, chatbots

Google Analytics for measuring service experiences

BMC Helix Discovery utilizing Google Identity-Aware Proxy (IAP) for deep, secure dynamic Google Cloud estate mapping

"We bring customers choice without compromise," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "Partnering with a premier, highly-valued cloud provider like Google Cloud supports our multi-cloud strategy to give our customers access to best-in-class enterprise service and operations management solutions whenever and wherever they're needed. Our unique approach, innovative solutions, and strategic relationships will continue to provide our customers with the options they need now and into the future."

As a result of the partnership's initial collaboration, the BMC Helix ITSM solution will be available on Google Cloud in the U.S. in early summer 2022.

