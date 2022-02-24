Amelia Hired by Resorts World Las Vegas as Digital Hospitality Concierge

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, a leading Enterprise Conversational AI software company, has been hired by Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip's newest resort, as a digital hospitality concierge to provide resort guests with extraordinary experiences, to onboard and serve employees and to enhance internal operations.

In her new role, Amelia, named RED for resort guests, is used to enhance the overall guest experience. Patrons of the resort can text or chat with RED, who will immediately process requests ranging from extra towels and amenities, to dining reservations and hotel checkout. Additionally, Resorts World Las Vegas's employees can chat with RED for information and assistance with various services.

With her natural language, context switching and conversational intelligence, the Amelia platform enables RED to address a wide range of user needs, delivering the kinds of experiences that the resort's guests and employees need. In the longer term, RED will support all internal departments, as well as even more extensive external and guest services.

Chetan Dube, CEO of Amelia, said: "As the newest and most technologically advanced resort in the city, Resorts World Las Vegas is an ideal partner for Amelia and our mission to provide extraordinary experiences with Conversational AI and automation. We're excited to work with the resort on RED and ensure that guests enjoy the unparalleled, detailed care and attention that defines the Resorts World brand."

About Amelia

Amelia is a leading Enterprise Conversational AI software company with a long history of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations, and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™; then in 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation allowing enterprises to quickly optimize back-end operations. Amelia is consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms as a market leader. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia's roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 200 of the world's leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other industries. See how Amelia is powering the Future of Work at amelia.ai.

Media Contact:

media@amelia.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Amelia