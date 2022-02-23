WIDESCAPE PRESENTS A BRAND-NEW SNOWMOBILE CLASS TO THE WORLD

SAGUENAY, QC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WIDESCAPE announces the launch of a stand-up snowmobile, between revolution and evolution, built for more action and emotion. A vehicle as extraordinary as the most adventurous outdoor enthusiasts, WIDESCAPE was created to elevate the off-trail driving experience to a whole new level. WIDESCAPE is above all the story of a family and a visionary entrepreneur from Québec (Canada) with one ambition – to make every winter outing exciting and exhilarating.

"My father and I have great memories of our first rides on WIDESCAPE in 1998, and all the time we spent conceptualizing and building it together. We've come so far from our first prototype to the vehicle presented today. We're incredibly proud," says Frédérik Aubut, Technical and Product Development Lead at WIDESCAPE. "We're convinced that off-road enthusiasts will be early adopters of WIDESCAPE and that the driving experience, from backyard to backcountry, will generate great stories for them to tell as well."

"My first meeting with Alain and Frédérik Aubut was decisive. I liked their vehicle from the first moment," affirms Félix Gauthier, President and Founder of WIDESCAPE. I immediately saw its commercial potential and at the time, I happened to be interested in projects that would top up manufacturing activities for my company, Devinci Bikes. Right away, Alain and our research and development team started working on making the product more modern and accessible. WIDESCAPE is now no more and no less than a new way to enjoy winter to the maximum – the perfect junction between the snowmobile, the enduro motorcycle and the mountain bike. We created it for those who are always searching for more freedom to push their limits and stray from the beaten path."

Discover the whole WIDESCAPE story here

WIDESCAPE: STAND UP, BECAUSE IT CHANGES EVERYTHING!

Less weight for more agility. More reactivity for better control. Better handling for more action. More emotion for an affordable price.

AGILE. Sporty and athletic, it handles easily in dense forest, allowing riders to go off the beaten path.





ACCESSIBLE . The WIDESCAPE WS250 is easy to drive: beginners can learn in just 20 minutes. Plus, given its size (2.2 x 0.8 x 1.3 m ) and weight (90 kg), it's easy to transport. At least two can fit in the box of a pickup or one can be mounted on a car's rear rack! It's also affordable to purchase ( $8,149 CAD, transport and preparation included) as well as use, and it requires little maintenance.





INNOVATIVE . Its light weight makes the WIDESCAPE WS250 surprisingly floatable on snow. It leaves just a small track, narrower and shallower than a pair of snowshoes. It's quiet and remains discreet in its environment (< 80 dB). The WIDESCAPE WS250 also consumes very little fuel (3 l/hr).





SAFE . With its light weight and maneuverability, the WIDESCAPE WS250 lets you explore new territories without the fear of getting stuck.





RELIABLE. Thanks to its solid construction, rigorous selection of quality suppliers and many years of trials and tests on the terrain, the WIDESCAPE WS250 is built to last.





To learn everything about the vehicle, discover its specifications discover its specifications here.

The WIDESCAPE WS250 is now available to the public for pre-order at https://widescape.ca/ .

The first machines will arrive at North American dealerships starting in Fall 2022.

A WORLD-CLASS PRODUCT PROUDLY FROM HERE

WIDESCAPE headquarters, research centre and trial centre, established in Saguenay and there to stay. From a company located in the "Aluminum Valley", aluminum is predominant in the vehicle structure.

WIDESCAPE has seen the light of day thanks to the participation of around thirty Quebec companies that were involved in the product's development. The manufacturing of WIDESCAPE's components and its assembly have been entrusted to renowned companies around the world. What's more, many of the vehicle's components were conceptualized in Quebec by the WIDESCAPE technical team who had to custom design them to meet the specific, all-original needs of this new segment of vehicle on the market.

WIDESCAPE relies on the support and trust of local and Quebec partners, notably Investissement Québec, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Desjardins Capital, Desjardins Business - Saguenay, Aluminum Valley Society (AVS), Rio Tinto and the NRC (IRAP).

"Our team based in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is pleased to have contributed to the achievement of this important milestone for Widescape," says Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. "Relying on innovation to build a future and sustainable economic development is everyone's business and we are proud to support players in all sectors who are making this fundamental shift."

"Our government is proud to grant $1,158,461 through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Region (CED) to support the development and launch of WIDESCAPE, a brand-new, innovative recreational vehicle. Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is one of our core priorities. That is why we are providing assistance to 10696056 Canada Inc., the business behind the WIDESCAPE project, which will generate significant economic spin-offs for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, and for the Canadian economy as a whole", indicated the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.

