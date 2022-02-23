Stagedge Gives Higher Ed Leaders a Leg Up During Covid-Era Commencement Planning

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier event technology company Stagedge has launched a new resource for higher education leaders navigating the uncertainties of event planning under Covid. Their e-book, Planning for Commencement in Uncertain Time: 5 Tips for Event Organizers, draws on expertise gained from decades supporting commencement ceremonies across the country and includes new insights gleaned from lessons learned during the pandemic.

"For decades, we've supported institutions at every phase of their flagship commencement planning journey," explains Michael Basteri, director of solutions. "But the last few years have brought so much ambiguity for our customers—which can feel debilitating when you are trying to plan a major event like a graduation ceremony. This e-book was born from the questions and concerns our clients brought to us during Covid."

Planning for Commencement in Uncertain Time: 5 Tips for Event Organizers offers actionable takeaways that higher ed event planners can implement immediately. It also explores the benefits of enlisting the help of an experienced production partner. Additionally, the e-book includes an exclusive mini case study, which tells the real story of one university that leveraged the uncertainty of the pandemic to transform commencement for their campus community.

What you'll learn:

How to plan for graduation when the pandemic guidelines are constantly changing.

Why many colleges and universities are exploring larger venues.

Creating a "plan B" in case a last-minute pivot is necessary.

Adding a virtual option and planning for two different modalities.

Why we think hybrid is here to stay.

How to ensure commencement day is special for students and families—no matter the external factors.

While the pandemic has overshadowed higher education commencements for the last few years, the chance to reimagine how events are performed can be a net-win for colleges and universities. After all, Covid-19 is not the only factor affecting graduations and other higher-ed events. Whether it's an act of nature like a wildfire or a freak snowstorm (yes, that has happened on a northern campus during graduation!) or a man-made emergency, being able to plan for any contingency is a skillset that will serve institutions over the long term.

"We've been managing hybrid events for years now," adds Basteri, "and we knew our insight could be a lifeline for event planners. By sharing our knowledge with the world, we hope to make commencement day memorable for as many students and families as possible."

To download Planning for Commencement in Uncertain Time: 5 Tips for Event Organizers, go to https://www.stagedge.com/planning-for-commencement-in-uncertain-times-5-tips-for-event-organizers.

