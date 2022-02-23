Noble.AI Announces Rollout of AWS GovCloud, Enabling Customers to tackle their most strategic R&D workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.AI, whose artificial intelligence (AI) software is purpose-built for engineers, scientists and researchers and enables them to innovate and make discoveries faster, today announced the rollout of AWS GovCloud support for their Science-Based AI Platform. By choosing to enable GovCloud, Noble.AI customers can now immediately benefit from the highest levels of security and export control compliance, as well as from other advanced feature sets.

"Increasingly, customers have strategic business needs and requirements that consumer-based cloud services are unable to meet," said Dr. Matthew C. Levy, Founder and CEO of Noble.AI. "That's why today we are excited to announce support for even higher levels of security and performance, including AWS GovCloud, equipping our customers with the tool-sets to confidently tackle their most strategic and high-value R&D problem sets."

AWS GovCloud is designed to help organizations including state and federal agencies and public sector organizations address specific regulatory and compliance requirements for their sensitive workloads in the cloud, including compliance with the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Department of Defense's Security Requirements Guide (SRG).

Noble.AI offers engineers and scientists the world's most advanced AI Simulation Platform that enables them to design & optimize high-tech products fully-in-software. The company partners with the world's most important R&D organizations to accelerate their process of innovation and help them bring products to market faster and at lower cost. By structuring and centralizing access to complex data, and by automatically ruling out candidate experiments that could never occur in the real-world, the Noble Platform enables R&D teams to work with vastly higher productivity to achieve innovation. Noble.AI also completed contributions to TensorFlow, the world's most popular open-source framework for deep learning created by Google, in the area of sparse matrix mathematics, the key underpinning structure of quantum computing.

