LHC Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results

Issues full year and first quarter 2022 guidance
LAFAYETTE, La., Feb.23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 9.6% to $583.4 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $15.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $39.4 million, or $1.26 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $61.6 million.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 7.6% to $2.220 billion.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $115.7 million, or $3.69 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $179.5 million, or $5.73 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $265.5 million.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

  • LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
  • Average Home Health quality star ratings of 4.37 during the period of April 2021 through December 2021 according to Strategic Healthcare Partners, up from 4.10 for the period of July 2020 through March 2021 per the most recent CMS data.
  • Organic growth in total home health admissions increased 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 5.5% in 2021 over 2020.
  • Organic growth in non-Medicare episodic home health admissions increased by 18.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 21.9% in 2021 over 2020.
  • Non-Medicare rates increased 4% in 2021 over 2020 and increased 17% over the last 5 years.
  • Organic growth in hospice admissions decreased 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 0.5% in 2021 over 2020. Organic growth in hospice admissions are pacing to 8% to 10% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021and 18% to 20% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Home Health average daily census of 86,228 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.0% higher than 83,686 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Home Health average daily census of 84,734 was 5.8% higher in 2021 than 2020.
  • Hospice average daily census of 7,024 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 62.6% higher than 4,320 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Hospice average daily census of 5,405 was 24.4% higher in 2021 than 2020. The year-over-year growth was due to a net increase of 40 hospice locations added during 2021.
  • The percentage of Home Health clinicians on quarantine due to COVID-19 went from a high of 6.5% in January 2022 down to 0.6% today which is the lowest quarantine level since July 2021.
  • On November 2, 2021, LHC Group finalized the acquisition of selected home health, hospice, and therapy assets from HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Health Care Services venture that marks the entry into two new markets – Minnesota and New Mexico - and expands service areas in 20 states where the company already operates. The acquisition includes 47 total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $130 million.
  • On December 6, 2021, LHC Group's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its common stock. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 634,869 shares of common stock for approximately $83.7 million.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For perhaps the first time in our industry's existence, we believe there is a general consensus throughout the country for emphasizing the advantages of at-home care. The demand for at-home healthcare is as strong as ever with patients and families overwhelmingly preferring care in the home and senior advocates, Congress and policymakers increasingly recognizing the better outcomes and efficiency. As the proven partner to 435 leading hospitals and health systems, an extensive national footprint and very particular assets that can lead the transition to value-based care, we are embracing our mission, values and culture to lead this industry once again in 2022 and beyond."

Full Year 2022 and First Quarter 2022 Guidance

Full year 2022 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.500 billion to $2.550 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.60 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $270 million to $290 million.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, net service revenue is expected to be $560 million to $580 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.00 to $1.10, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $50 million to $55 million.

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "We have established a strong foundation for growth in 2022 with our leading quality and patient satisfaction scores, momentum in physician referrals, and underlying strength in our organic growth and M&A activity. While late fourth quarter and early first quarter operating trends were affected by reduced capacity to service the strong demand for our services due to COVID variants and labor availability, we expect to benefit in 2022 from recent stabilization in those trends and from our implementation of certain cost improvement initiatives and efficiencies. Additionally, we believe our continued focus on maintaining a disciplined approach to operations and capital allocation will accelerate our growth as the year progresses."

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.

Conference Call

LHC Group will host a conference call Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 407-9208 (international callers: (201) 493-6784). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Thursday, March 3, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (international callers: (412) 317-6671) and entering confirmation number 13726712.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the fourth quarter results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2020 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's  businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the  Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)




As of December 31,



2021


2020

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash


$                     9,809


$                 286,569

Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable


348,820


301,209

Other receivables


13,780


11,522

Total receivables


362,600


312,731

Prepaid income taxes


7,531


Prepaid expenses


28,401


22,058

Other current assets


24,801


25,664

Total current assets


433,142


647,022

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,394 and $82,721, respectively


153,959


138,366

Goodwill


1,748,426


1,259,147

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,152 and $17,659, respectively


400,002


315,355

Assets held for sale


—                         —


1,900

Operating lease right of use asset


113,399


100,046

Other assets


46,693


21,518

Total assets


$             2,895,621


$             2,483,354

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities


$                   98,118


$                   64,864

Salaries, wages and benefits payable


100,532


88,666

Self insurance reserves


33,784


35,103

Government stimulus advance


—                         —


93,257

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue


106,489


317,962

Current operating lease payable


37,630


32,676

Amounts due to governmental entities


5,447


1,516

Income taxes payable


—                         —


21,464

Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax


26,790


25,928

Total current liabilities


408,790


681,436

Deferred income taxes


70,026


47,237

Income taxes payable


7,320


6,203

Revolving credit facility


661,197


20,000

Other long term liabilities


—                         —


25,928

Operating lease payable


78,688


70,275

Total liabilities


1,226,021


851,079

Noncontrolling interest-redeemable


17,501


18,921

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


—                         —


Common stock – $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,549,524  and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 30,634,414 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively


365


364

Treasury stock – 5,915,110  and 5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively


(164,790)


(69,011)

Additional paid-in capital


979,642


962,120

Retained earnings


751,025


635,297

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity


1,566,242


1,528,770

Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable


85,857


84,584

Total stockholders' equity


1,652,099


1,613,354

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$             2,895,621


$             2,483,354

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,

(unaudited)


Year Ended 
 December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net service revenue

$

583,429



$

532,329



$

2,219,622



$

2,063,204


Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

364,603



317,243



1,336,609



1,250,403


Gross margin

218,826



215,086



883,013



812,801


General and administrative expenses

189,681



162,944



696,435



632,847


Impairment of intangibles and other

-



1,227



937



1,849


Operating income

29,145



50,915



185,641



178,105


Interest expense

(2,797)



(89)



(4,338)



(4,129)


Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

26,348



50,826



181,303



173,976


Income tax expense

4,778



12,862



37,687



36,043


Net income

21,570



37,964



143,616



137,933


Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,878



7,584



27,888



26,337


Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

15,692



$

30,380



$

115,728



$

111,596










Earnings per share:








Basic

$

0.50



$

0.98



$

3.71



$

3.59


Diluted

$

0.50



$

0.97



$

3.69



$

3.56


Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

31,167



31,128



31,195



31,092


Diluted

31,317



31,443



31,397



31,366


LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)




For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020

Operating activities:





Net income


$             143,616


$             137,933

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense


20,917


21,249

      Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset


37,506


34,546

Stock-based compensation expense


15,868


14,347

Deferred income taxes


22,789


(13,261)

(Gain) Loss on disposal of assets


(1,134)


412

Impairment of intangibles and other


937


1,849

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Receivables


(35,361)


(16,561)

Prepaid expenses


(5,902)


(754)

Other assets


(11,015)


(3,169)

Prepaid income taxes


(7,531)


9,652

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


12,345


(22,506)

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable and self-insurance reserves


3,004


6,482

Other long term liabilities


(26,758)


51,856

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue


(211,473)


317,962

Operating lease payable


(37,360)


(34,226)

Income tax payable


(20,347)


23,800

Net amounts due to/from governmental entities


(433)


(364)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


(100,332)


529,247

Investing activities:





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(569,583)


(24,545)

Minority interest investments


(10,100)


Proceeds from sale of assets


3,350


7,920

Proceeds from sale of an entity


1,531


Purchases of property, building and equipment


(32,976)


(65,875)

Net cash used in investing activities


(607,778)


(82,500)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from line of credit


1,025,559


296,229

Payments on line of credit


(384,362)


(529,229)

Government stimulus advance


(93,257)


93,257

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan


2,472


2,177

Payments on deferred financing fees


(3,556)


Payments on repurchasing common stock


(74,643)


Noncontrolling interest distributions


(28,857)


(24,837)

Purchase of additional controlling interest


(2,113)


(24,295)

Sale of noncontrolling interest


1,934


4,856

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation


(11,827)


(10,008)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


431,350


(191,850)

Change in cash


(276,760)


254,897

Cash at beginning of period


286,569


31,672

Cash at end of period


$                 9,809


$             286,569

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid


$                 4,168


$                 5,011

Income taxes paid


$               43,728


$               16,830

Non-Cash Operating activity:





Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations


41,364


43,047

Non-Cash Investing activity:





Accrued capital expenditures


417


2,922

Net working capital adjustment


890


Non-Cash Financing activity:





Contribution of noncontrolling interest



230

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Home health


Hospice


Home and community-based


Facility-based


HCI


Total

Net service revenue

$

394,481



$

102,027



$

46,229



$

35,284



$

5,408



$

583,429


Cost of service revenue

238,548



65,047



33,911



23,910



3,187



364,603


Gross margin

155,933



36,980



12,318



11,374



2,221



218,826


General and administrative expenses

131,795



30,904



11,508



12,091



3,383



189,681


Impairment of intangibles and other












Operating income (loss)

24,138



6,076



810



(717)



(1,162)



29,145


Interest expense

(2,004)



(334)



(270)



(135)



(54)



(2,797)


Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

22,134



5,742



540



(852)



(1,216)



26,348


Income tax expense (benefit)

4,086



1,123



180



(270)



(341)



4,778


Net income (loss)

18,048



4,619



360



(582)



(875)



21,570


Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,554



989



26



313



(4)



5,878


Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

13,494



$

3,630



$

334



$

(895)



$

(871)



$

15,692




























LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020


Home health


Hospice


Home and community-based


Facility-based


HCI


Total

Net service revenue

$

382,636



$

62,419



$

50,058



$

31,914



$

5,302



$

532,329


Cost of service revenue

217,554



38,190



36,514



21,487



3,498



317,243


Gross margin

165,082



24,229



13,544



10,427



1,804



215,086


General and administrative expenses

119,544



16,894



11,923



11,451



3,132



162,944


Impairment of intangibles and other

1,227











1,227


Operating income (loss)

44,311



7,335



1,621



(1,024)



(1,328)



50,915


Interest expense

(52)



(18)



(8)



(9)



(2)



(89)


Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

44,259



7,317



1,613



(1,033)



(1,330)



50,826


Income tax expense (benefit)

10,936



1,631



301



76



(82)



12,862


Net income (loss)

33,323



5,686



1,312



(1,109)



(1,248)



37,964


Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,154



1,370



104



(35)



(9)



7,584


Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

27,169



$

4,316



$

1,208



$

(1,074)



$

(1,239)



$

30,380




























LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)




Year Ended December 31, 2021



Home Health


Hospice


Home and Community-Based


Facility-Based


HCI


Total

Net service revenue


$    1,551,542


$ 311,218


$  189,561


$  132,098


$   35,203


$      2,219,622

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)


901,685


194,895


137,852


89,270


12,907


1,336,609

General and administrative expenses


501,132


89,693


46,724


45,304


13,582


696,435

Impairment of intangibles and other


937






937

Operating income (loss)


147,788


26,630


4,985


(2,476)


8,714


185,641

Interest expense


(3,103)


(529)


(413)


(208)


(85)


(4,338)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests


144,685


26,101


4,572


(2,684)


8,629


181,303

Income tax expense (benefit)


30,089


5,344


1,069


(919)


2,104


37,687

Net income (loss)


114,596


20,757


3,503


(1,765)


6,525


143,616

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


22,060


4,297


467


1,105


(41)


27,888

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders


$         92,536


$  16,460


$      3,036


$   (2,870)


$      6,566


$         115,728

Total assets


$    1,719,403


$ 786,671


$  239,314


$  85,005


$   65,228


$      2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)




Year Ended December 31, 2020



Home Health


Hospice


Home and Community-Based


Facility-Based


HCI


Total

Net service revenue


$       1,463,779


$  243,806


$  194,584


$  128,578


$     32,457


$  2,063,204

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)


848,663


150,675


150,378


85,827


14,860


1,250,403

General and administrative expenses


464,568


66,454


45,443


43,435


12,947


632,847

Impairment of intangibles and other


1,249


600





1,849

Operating income (loss)


149,299


26,077


(1,237)


(684)


4,650


178,105

Interest expense


(2,856)


(469)


(390)


(297)


(117)


(4,129)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests


146,443


25,608


(1,627)


(981)


4,533


173,976

Income tax expense (benefit)


30,435


4,925


(357)


(185)


1,225


36,043

Net income (loss)


116,008


20,683


(1,270)


(796)


3,308


137,933

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


20,525


4,822


(171)


1,193


(32)


26,337

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders


$            95,483


$    15,861


$     (1,099)


$     (1,989)


$       3,340


$     111,596

Total assets


$       1,741,044


$  301,475


$  263,708


$  103,401


$     73,726


$  2,483,354

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


Key Data:


2021


2020


2021


2020











Home Health Services:









Locations


557



537



557



537


Acquired


25



4



27



13


De novo








1


Divested/consolidated




(16)



(7)



(30)


Total new admissions


111,141



104,440



436,637



410,408


Medicare new admissions


51,983



54,968



213,913



221,300


Average daily census


86,228



83,686



84,995



80,112


Average Medicare daily census


43,325



47,219



44,342



46,311


Medicare completed and billed episodes


84,242



89,824



339,065



350,239


Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes


1.01



1.01



1.02



1.02


Average reimbursement per Medicare episode (1)


$

2,860



$

2,840



$

2,868



$

2,795


Total visits


2,222,050



2,100,914



8,544,552



8,282,047


Total Medicare visits


1,091,125



1,141,298



4,307,968



4,615,612


Average visits per Medicare episodes


13.0



12.7



12.7



13.2


Organic growth: (2)









Net revenue


0.6

%


(0.1)

%


6.0

%


(4.8)

%

Net Medicare revenue


(8.5)

%


(5.0)

%


(1.3)

%


(9.7)

%

Total new admissions


3.8

%


2.2

%


5.5

%


1.6

%

Medicare new admissions


(7.2)

%


(6.0)

%


(3.7)

%


(7.4)

%

Average daily census


0.7

%


4.9

%


5.8

%


1.5

%

Average Medicare daily census


(10.6)

%


(5.4)

%


(4.6)

%


(8.2)

%

Medicare completed and billed episodes


(7.7)

%


(7.9)

%


(2.4)

%


(8.0)

%










Hospice Services:









Locations


170



120



170



120


Acquired


16



3



49



6


De novo




6



1



6


Divested/consolidated


(1)





(3)



(2)


Admissions


7,516



5,336



24,400



20,342


Average daily census


7,024



4,320



5,408



4,345


Patient days


646,231



397,456



1,972,643



1,590,322


Average revenue per patient day


$

161.87



$

157.55



$

161.09



$

155.33


Organic growth: (2)









Total new admissions


(6.2)

%


10.9

%


0.5

%


6.4

%










Home and Community-Based Services:









Locations (3)


136



124



136



124


Acquired


6





1



4


De novo




3



13



16


Divested/consolidated




(1)



(2)



(3)


Average daily census


12,281



14,021



13,159



14,365


Billable hours


1,779,058



1,884,411



7,376,187



7,734,517


Revenue per billable hour


$

26.22



$

27.33



$

25.91



$

26.22











Facility-Based Services:









Long-term Acute Care









Locations


12



12



12



12


Acquired









Divested/consolidated




(1)





(1)


Patient days


22,443



21,836



86,524



89,930


Average revenue per patient day


$

1,423



$

1,407



$

1,459



$

1,373


Average Daily Census


244



237



237



246



























(1)

Prior year Medicare revenue per episode calculation was previously based on standard Medicare episodes. This calculation has been modified to include LUPAs and Outliers in order to achieve a proper comparison to current year under PDGM.

(2)

Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(3)

The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
 December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders


$

15,692



$

30,380



$

115,728



$

111,596


Add (net of tax):









   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)


7,385



2,284



17,737



5,629


   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)


302



2,856



1,850



3,722


   COVID-19 impact: 













      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)


10,860



8,641



38,001



38,608


      CARES Act tax benefit (4)








(2,210)

 


   ERP implementation (5) 


601





1,827




   Hurricane Ida (6)  






844




   Gain on sale of asset (7)






(951)




   Cost improvement initiatives (8)


4,498





4,498




Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders


$

39,338



$

44,161



$

179,534



$

157,345






RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
 December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,



2021


2019


2021


2019

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders


$

0.50



$

0.97



$

3.69



$

3.56


Add (net of tax):









   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)


0.24



0.07



0.57



0.17


   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)


0.01



0.09



0.06



0.12


   COVID-19 impact:













      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)


0.35



0.27



1.22



1.23


      CARES Act tax benefit (4)








(0.07)


   ERP implementation (5)


0.02





0.05




   Hurricane Ida (6)






0.03




   Gain on sale of asset (7)






(0.03)




   Cost improvement initiatives (8)


0.14





0.14




Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders


$

1.26



$

1.40



$

5.73



$

5.01


RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders


$

15,692



$

30,380



$

115,728



$

111,596


Add:









   Income tax expense


4,778



12,862



37,687



36,043


   Interest expense, net


2,797



89



4,338



4,129


   Depreciation and amortization 


6,018



5,648



20,917



21,249


   Adjustment items (1) 


32,281



19,392



86,805



65,731


Adjusted EBITDA


$

61,566



$

68,371



$

265,475



$

238,748


1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):









   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)


10,082



3,214



24,154



7,770


   Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)


412



4,019



2,510



5,193


   COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)


14,826



12,159



51,661



52,768


   ERP implementation (5)


820





2,485




   Hurricane Ida (6)






1,150




   Gain on sale of asset (7)






(1,296)




   Cost improvement initiatives (8)


6,141





6,141




Total adjustments


$

32,281



$

19,392



$

86,805



$

65,731





















1.

Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($10.1 million and $24.2 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $3.2 million and $7.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively).

2.

Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($0.4 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $4.0 million and $5.2 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively).

3.

COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, wage adjustments and employee healthcare costs ($14.8 million and $51.7 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $12.2 million and $52.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively).

4.

Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.

5.

Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($0.8 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively).

6.

Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax).

7.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.  The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million. 

8.

Expenses associated from cost improvement initiatives implemented in the fourth quarter of 2021, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($6.1 million pre-tax).

