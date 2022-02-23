embecta to Host Virtual Investor Event Ahead of Planned Spinoff from BD

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced that embecta, the diabetes care business that is expected to spin off from BD on April 1, 2022, will host a virtual Investor Event on March 7, 2022.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time and will last until approximately 9:30 a.m., featuring presentations from Dev Kurdikar, who will be CEO of embecta upon spinoff, and Jake Elguicze, who will be the CFO of embecta. They will cover a variety of topics including: the company's product offerings, competitive positioning, addressable market opportunity, business strategy and financial profile post-spin. The event will feature a live Q&A session following management's presentations.

A link to the event is available at the Investor page on bd.com, and the event agenda and additional materials will be posted closer to the event date. A replay of the event, along with accompanying presentations and additional content, will be archived on the website following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About embecta

Upon the completion of the planned spinoff of BD's diabetes care business, embecta will be one of the largest pure-play diabetes management companies in the world. embecta will leverage its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Francesca DeMartino VP, Public Relations SVP, Head of Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5743 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com francesca.demartino@bd.com

