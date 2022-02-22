Pylontech's ESS Helps Japan Reach its "Beyond Zero" Carbon Goals

SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Pylontech") recently obtained Japanese S-Mark certificate based on the JIS C 8715-2:2019 test standard from TÜV Rheinland Japan, an authoritative in-country certification body. Following the 37Ah energy storage cell (model: 37PN) passing the earthquake protection test earlier, Pylontech obtained Japanese S-Mark certification for its Force-H2 Battery Energy Storage System.

Pylontech entered Japanese market in 2016, and its shipments have been increasing year by year. In order to meet the demand for product safety certification in Japanese market, Pylontech made passage of Japan's certification tests a key component of its R&D efforts several years ago. The LFP single cell 37Ah (model: 37PN) , with Japanese JET certification and certifications from TÜV Rheinland Japan, has been deployed in various Pylontech modules and battery systems. In 2022, Pylontech expects to obtain the JET certification based on the JIS C 8715-2:2019 test standard for several other products.

With a vertically integrated industry chain, Pylontech is one of the few energy storage solution companies in the world with independent R&D and manufacturing capabilities for core energy storage components such as cells, modules, battery management systems and energy management systems. In the past ten years, Pylontech has provided stable and reliable energy storage systems for 350,000+ home users in more than 80 countries worldwide, delivering in the aggregate 3.6 GWh of capacity. According to London-based information and analytics provider IHS Markit, in 2020, Pylontech ranked second in the world in terms of shipments of proprietary home energy storage products. Stable quality and reliable performance are keys to Pylontech's continued success.

The Japanese government announced in October 2020 that Japan planned to become carbon neutral by 2050. To achieve this goal, government authorities have implemented various measures to encourage home users to adopt new energy sources, in addition to offering an aggressive subsidy policy for households that implement zero-energy house retrofits. Lithium battery energy storage systems are highly economical and practical.

Maximizing the benefits for users and providing the most stable and reliable systems is the principle that Pylontech has been adhering to. "In 2022, Pylontech is ambitious to increase its energy storage business in Japan, and to accelerate the progress of Japan's 'Beyond-Zero' Carbon initiative," said the company's VP of International Business Geoffrey Song.

