MediaJel Capital Brings New Funding Platform to Cannabis Marketers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel, the leading digital marketing and programmatic software platform for cannabis and other regulated brands, today announced the launch of MediaJel Capital, a unique online funding source dedicated to helping regulated marketers access and utilize essential funds to build brand awareness, acquire new customers, and grow their businesses.

Via a 3-step application, review, and selection process – securely executed online – MediaJel Capital offers funding solutions designed to help cannabis and CBD brands, dispensaries, delivery services, and other regulated businesses expand and amplify their digital marketing efforts and ad campaigns. With a variety of funding options and solutions for businesses of all sizes, MediaJel Capital partners with cannabis marketers to fund the development and execution of their digital marketing, programmatic advertising, SEM, SEO, website services, and online content initiatives.

"From the very beginning of the legal cannabis industry in the US, businesses have been hindered by systemic roadblocks to accessing mainstream media and advertising," said Jake Litke, MediaJel's Chief Executive Officer. "We founded MediaJel with the mission to level the digital playing field, and our compliant SaaS solutions are helping cannabis businesses connect with ideal consumers, curate a loyal customer base, and drive new revenue."

"Yet even as our clients grow and consumer awareness increases, one critical and unresolved challenge continues to impede the industry's potential⎯the lack of equitable access to funding. Governmental regulations and banking laws have blockaded traditional financing routes from cannabis marketers. MediaJel Capital is the next step in democratizing the US cannabis industry, and we are excited to bring this transformational opportunity to the market," Litke continued.

MediaJel Capital's online funding portal was built in partnership with Lendflow , a financial SaaS infrastructure platform, and allows regulated businesses to safely and securely access funding via a simple application and contract execution process. There is no fee or obligation for applying, and within 24-72 hours, applicants receive funding options to review and choose from, based on their marketing and growth goals. Available solutions do not require secured collateral or affect the applicant's credit rating and are backed by best-in-class financial institutions.

"Cannabis clients can utilize MediaJel Capital to fund digital marketing expenses, programmatic advertising campaigns, and other business-building initiatives while mitigating burdensome cash flow issues," said Litke. "Launching MediaJel Capital creates a win-win for our clients and for us. As a dedicated cannabis business partner – not a disinterested banker – we grow and succeed when our clients grow and succeed. For us, there's nothing more rewarding."

