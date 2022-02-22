Canon Inc. Named A Fortune World's Most Admired Company

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its strong brand value and focus on innovation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its parent company, earned inclusion on Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" 2022 list.

"Canon Inc. being listed again on Fortune's list is a testament to the great team of talented professionals who continue to demonstrate hard work, dedication and innovation, which has proven to be instrumental in the company's success throughout these unprecedented two years," said Kazuto "Kevin" Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Earning a spot on this prestigious list is a product of a strong commitment to the corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which translates to 'all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future."

Fortune polled corporate executives, directors and analysts to determine the best-regarded companies by assessing the company's investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent, among other benchmarks.

"Fortune is such a well-respected leader in the business space. Their acknowledgment of the work and team that make up Canon by being featured on this list in multiple years is appreciated," said Ogawa.

