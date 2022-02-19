Lopez Negrete Communications Takes Home 17th Best of Show and Most Gold Honors at American Advertising Federation-Houston ADDY Awards Show

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc., the nation's largest Hispanic independently owned and operated full-service agency, walked away as the most winning agency of the evening with a total of 32 American Advertising Federation-Houston Chapter awards, including "Best of Show" in the Broadcast category. This marks the 17th time the agency has earned a "Best of Show" award in this contest through its history.

The campaign that won "Best of Show" honors is "Hablemos De Tu Descanso" (Let's Talk About Your Rest), created for first-year client Mattress Firm. The goal of the campaign was to promote awareness of Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts and the ability to find the right mattress for everyone's unique sleep. The agency produced campaign assets across various mediums, including traditional and digital. The winning broadcast work can be viewed here: Mattress Firm: Hablemos de tu descanso - Lopez Negrete Communications

"This year's wins truly showcase the diversity and depth of the agency's work, from the range of clients in various categories to the mediums we work in, and on to cultural diversity as well. The recognition for the work we did for FEMA (www.ready.gov) through the Ad Council is a stamp of approval at the highest level," says Lopez Negrete Communications President and CEO, Alex López Negrete. "And a really big win for our Mattress Firm client, given it's our inaugural year as their Hispanic Agency of Record. We could not be prouder to share these accolades with our partnering clients, vendors and team members."

The full scope of ADDY wins for Lopez Negrete Communications includes:

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

