Clorox and Athletes for Hope Team up to Expand Student Athlete Community Service and Life Skills Initiatives Programming to kick off at three Atlanta Colleges and Universities, doubling Athletes for Hope's (AFH) presence at Historical Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs)

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clorox today announced a partnership with Athletes for Hope to expand its flagship sports philanthropy AFH University program to three Atlanta colleges and universities. The program will expand to Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, and Morehouse College, with a goal of promoting social change through the volunteerism and community service of college athletes.

"At Clorox, we champion a cleaner world where people can be well and thrive, both at home and in the community. To further this commitment, we have partnered with Athletes for Hope to bring the spirit of service to college athletes while promoting social change in metro Atlanta, home to over 1,000 Clorox employees," said Ed Huber, vice president of strategic growth and partnerships at The Clorox Company. "We're proud to support student athletes as they build a foundation of service and philanthropy within Atlanta and beyond which they can carry with them through life as the leaders of tomorrow."

AFH University will conduct leadership and life skills workshops for these collegiate and university teams, engaging student athletes and coaches in discussions about the importance of community service, the causes they care about, and creative ways to use the power of sport and their unique platform as athletes to positively impact their community. Established in 2013, AFH University is on 13 college and university campuses across the country, now including 4 HBCUs.

"AFH sees a significant and important opportunity in the Atlanta area where we will be able to bring together athletes from different backgrounds, uniting them in education, philanthropy and community service," said Jason Belinkie, CEO of AFH. "We are grateful for the team at Clorox for supporting this work and recognizing our ability to help these student-athletes make a positive impact in their shared community."

As the Official Cleaning and Disinfecting Partner of the NBA and sponsor of NBA All-Star Weekend, Clorox is broadening the spirit of service in the local Cleveland area by donating disinfecting products and hand sanitizer to a local Cleveland school to help maintain a cleaner and safer environment where their teachers, students and staff can be well and thrive.

Beyond supporting the college and university programming, Atlanta-area volunteer events are being planned with AFH University athletes and Clorox employees later this year.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

About Athletes for Hope

Founded by Muhammad Ali, Andre Agassi, Mia Hamm and nine other elite athletes in 2006, Athletes for Hope (AFH) is a cause-neutral non-profit that educates, encourages, and empowers athletes to find their passions and use their time to positively engage with their communities. Over the past 15 years, AFH has educated more than 10,000 professional, Olympic, Paralympic and collegiate athletes through its Causeway workshop series, and its network includes thousands of athletes across nearly every sport. AFH's core programs focus on underserved youth physical activity and leadership, mental health, and brightening the lives of children in hospitals. Through their dedication and passion for doing good, AFH athletes have positively impacted the lives of millions around the world.

