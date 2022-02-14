Verismo Therapeutics, Inc., Enters into Master Translational Research Services Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania <span class="legendSpanClass">Partnership marks milestone for company developing next-gen CAR-T therapy, SynKIR, targeting solid tumors</span>

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, Inc., a recent University of Pennsylvania spinout researching and developing a novel multichain KIR-CAR platform technology for CAR T cells, announced the signing of a Master Translational Research Services Agreement to, in part, establish a manufacturing partnership with organizations within the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), including a vector manufacturing facility at the Center for Advanced Retinal & Ocular Therapeutics (CAROT).

This partnership is aimed to support translation of Verismo's first pipeline SynKIR™-110 to a Phase I clinical trial for ovarian cancer and mesothelioma patients with late-stage disease. The SynKIR™ platform uses a new KIR-CAR construct design to potentially treat solid tumors.

As the first engagement under this partnership, the vector production facility within the CAROT engages in the manufacturing of lentiviral vector that Verismo may elect to use in production of SynKIR™-110 for potential clinical trial initiation by Verismo.

"We are excited to launch our partnership with Penn and advance the manufacturing of our clinical products. The expertise of Penn's manufacturing teams will allow Verismo to more effectively initiate first-in-human clinical testing of our SynKIR™ products and to allow access to clinical lentiviral vector manufactured through well-established processes at Penn," said Dr. Bryan Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Verismo Therapeutics.

Verismo is advancing its first pipeline SynKIR™ product for patients with late-stage ovarian cancer or mesothelioma. Verismo anticipates initiating this clinical trial for SynKIR™-110 in Q1 of 2023.

ABOUT VERISMO THERAPEUTICS

Based in Philadelphia, Verismo Therapeutics is developing multichain KIR-CAR T technology that was licensed from the University of Pennsylvania, and is on track to bring its first product into first-in-human clinical trials in 2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to drastically improve CAR-T cell therapy persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com.

ABOUT KIR-CAR PLATFORM

The KIR-CAR platform is a multichain CAR T cell therapy, and has been shown in preclinical models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T-cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. Based on natural killer cell receptors, KIR-CAR provides a natural on-and-off stimulation to the T-cell, without triggering T cell exhaustion. DAP12 costimulatory chains aid additional T-cell stimulating pathways, further improving cell persistence. This continued function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those that are refractory to traditional CAR T-cell therapies. Furthermore, the KIR-CAR platform can be combined with many additional emerging technologies, such as in-vivo gene editing, advanced T cell selection, combination therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to potentially provide an adaptable tumor-targeting therapy for patients in need.

Editor's Note: Penn holds equity in Verismo and has licensed certain Penn-owned intellectual property to Verismo.

Penn's Perelman School of Medicine receives funding from Verismo to support research and development of Verismo's products (including the SynKIR™-110 product) at Penn. Penn is entitled to receive future financial benefits from development and commercialization of technologies licensed to Verismo.

