FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Venue is pleased to announce that Sushi By Bou opens at Salt 7 . The intimate sushi omakase speakeasy experience that has become popular in major cities such as New York and Chicago now arrives in Fort Lauderdale. Relatively nearby, Sushi by Bou's first oceanfront concept, Sushi by Bou Beach Club at the Marriott Residence Inn in Pompano Beach, opened its 10-seat sushi bar with a side of breathtaking ocean views in May 2021.

Simple Venue is pleased to announce that Sushi By Bou opens at Salt 7 . The intimate sushi omakase speakeasy experience that has become popular in major cities such as New York and Chicago now arrives in Fort Lauderdale. (PRNewswire)

Sushi By Bou Fort Lauderdale offers a timed omakase experience (60 minutes/17 pieces/$125 pp) at a 10-seat counter where the choice of sushi is left entirely to the chef. The menu consists of the freshest of fish, both locally sourced and brought in from all over the world. The seasoned sushi chefs serve guests directly, guiding them through the meal, providing a truly exclusive and personalized experience. The space's fun, disco and pop-art theme serves as a great backdrop to the high-energy party atmosphere and premium bottle service.

The Sushi by Bou omakase regularly features best quality selections including Hamachi (yellowtail); Botan Ebi (spotted prawn); Ikura (salmon roe); Hotate (scallop); O-Toro (fatty tuna); Unagi (bbq eel); and their signatureWagyuni ('surf and turf' featuring wagyu topped with uni). Hand rolls can be made upon request from any of the various pieces of sushi and additional a la carte pieces can also be ordered. Meals can be concluded sweetly with a tantalizing bite of mochi ice cream.

Vibrant libations on the Bou cocktail list include signature handmade concoctions like Yuzu Honey Bee – bourbon, honey syrup, yuzu, pink peppercorn; Koko Fizz – rum, pineapple juice, coconut syrup, lime juice; Hot Stuff – mezcal, mango syrup, lemon juice, jalapeños; andDiscorita – tequila, guava syrup, cointreau, lime juice. Also available are imported sakes including Heavensake's Junmai 12, Ginjo and Daiginjo and Japanese whiskeys to accompany the feast.

The intimate omakase bar is limited to 10 seats per hour with seatings priced at $125 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity). Dinner Omakase seatings at the restaurant sushi bar are open Tuesday – Thursday from 5PM to 11PM; Friday – Saturday from 5PM to midnight. Sushi by Bou is located inside Salt 7 at 500 E Las Olas Blvd in Fort Lauderdale. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or at www.sushibybou.com.

ABOUT SUSHI BY BOU:

Sushi by Bou is changing the sushi scene across America. With an ever-growing list of locations, Sushi by Bou brings a high-end Omakase experience to the people in a fun, speakeasy environment. The timed Omakase (30-minute and 60-minute options) is served at intimate 4- to 12-seat counters and features the freshest of fish, both locally sourced, as well as brought in from all over the world. The seasoned sushi chefs serve you directly, guiding you through the meal, and providing a truly exclusive experience. The elegant cuisine is greatly complimented by a craft selection of handmade cocktails, imported sake, and rare Japanese whiskeys.

ABOUT SIMPLE VENUE:

SimpleVenue is an NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs Michael Sinensky and Erika London which specializes in micro restaurants and in bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, Simple Venue brings an elegant and new age touch to a classic take on the old school Sushi Counter. Sushi by Bou and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations inside a number of hotels up and down the East Coast including Sanctuary Hotel in Times Square, Hotel 3232 in Nomad, Hotel Lincoln and Claridge House in Chicago and the Marriott Residence Inn at Pompano Beach. Simple Venue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform under-utilized real estate into revenue generating spaces. For more information, visit sushibybou.com or email info@sushibybou.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Carranza

Simple Venue

alexis@simplevenue.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sushi By Bou