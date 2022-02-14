Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego Joins OneOncology

SAN DIEGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego (MOASD) and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, today announced the two organizations have finalized agreements to become partners. MOASD is the second practice in Southern California to join the OneOncology platform. Leveraging expertise, capital and technology, OneOncology and MOASD plan an aggressive growth strategy adding physicians, expanding access to cancer care services and strengthening relationships with hospital partners.

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego was founded by Fred Saleh, MD nearly 40 years ago. The practice currently has seven full-time medical oncologists. The practice's main 9,000-square foot clinic with 20 infusion chairs is on the campus of Sharp Memorial Hospital. They also have offices adjacent to Alvarado Hospital, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital.

"Partnering with OneOncology brings tremendous benefits to our physicians, care teams and patients we serve," said Charles Redfern, MD, President of MOASD. "From leveraging group purchasing power to enhancing our strong clinical trial program to helping ready our organization for value-based contracting, the resources and expertise of OneOncology will enhance our ability to grow and continue delivering the highest quality of cancer care services, including clinical trials, to our patients."

There are numerous benefits for patients and MOASD that will soon be noticeable due to the OneOncology partnership:

Bringing new clinical trials to patients through OneR, OneOncology's clinical research network, which will enhance the practice's existing strong clinical trial program with Sharp Memorial Hospital.





Investing in advanced treatments, technologies and support services across the cancer care continuum to add to the practice's existing in-house pharmacy and laboratory services.





By utilizing OneOncology's national buying power, drug costs and medical supplies for patients and insurance companies, in some cases, may drop below the national average.

"MOASD is poised for growth in Southern California," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Fueling their strategic vision and having their team caring for patients just geographically below our Los Angeles Cancer Network partners offers many more patients in Southern California a better choice for the highest-quality cancer care and clinical trials in their community."

As a leader in value-based contracting, the participation of OneOncology practices in Medicare's Oncology Care Model and commercial insurer programs will also give MOASD insights to ensure patients' needs are always put first as the healthcare industry shifts in the future to risk-based arrangements intended to lower the cost of care while improving outcomes.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to stay independent, improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 700 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

