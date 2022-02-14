Industrial Nanotech Inc Announces Expansion Into Railroad Tank Car Insulation

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc, (Pink Sheets: INTK).

Today, Industrial Nanotech announced that the Company has reached an agreement with a railroad tank car owner to provide thermal insulation for the tank cars they own and operate. They will also be the exclusive distributor to the railroad tank car industry globally. Additional details on the new partner will be disclosed in an upcoming joint press release.

The initial focus will be on 9300 cars. There are approximately 500,000 tank cars in the US. The revenue to the Company per tank car is approximately $35,000 US.

"This is a market we are uniquely qualified to benefit," states Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc. "Railroad tank cars are limited by the Department of Transportation with regard to weight, length, width, and height. By replacing the existing insulation with a thinner and lighter insulation, we increase the volume and weight available for product carried per tank car, with no increase in cost per mile of transport distance. For this industry, our product will pay for itself in weeks."

To handle the anticipated large inquiry of demand, Industrial Nanotech is looking to hire three additional sales representatives by the end of Q2. Interested applicants can send resumes to answers@syneffex.com.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader. See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

