BHLDN and Alton Lane Announce Exclusive Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand known for a thoughtfully curated shop for all things bridal and occasion, and Alton Lane, the leading purveyor of premium custom suiting, announced today their exclusive year-long partnership.

Through an innovative and digitally led collaboration, both brands look to build on their personalized shopping experiences, and to create a tailored one-stop-shop for their customers. Stemming from their likeminded approach to customer centricity and continually offering cutting edge garments crafted, designed, and manufactured to the highest of quality, the partnership was a natural progression for the brands.

"Partnering with Alton Lane marks a monumental milestone for BHLDN," says Lori Conley, General Merchandise Manager of BHLDN. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards and are laser focused on curating an assortment of bridal, bridesmaids, and occasion gowns that our customers can't find anywhere else. Quality, craftsmanship, and artistry are woven into the fabric of every style we offer to our brides, and we are unrelenting in our desire to provide them with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience through every step of her wedding planning journey. We are thrilled to have found a premium suiting partner who is just as resolute in delivering both a top-tier bespoke assortment, while balancing innovative shopping experiences and revolutionizing the suiting industry."

"At our foundation, Alton Lane exemplifies the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of custom clothing," says Peyton Jenkins, Cofounder and President of Alton Lane. "We are committed to perfection, quality, and creating garments unique to each customer we serve. BHLDN is everything we would want in a bridal partner – aspirational, elevated, refined, and inclusive. There is complete brand alignment on our focus to target the modern customer and they have perfected this inspirational yet accessible shopping experience for their brides. We are delighted to be working with their team and to have the opportunity to showcase all that Alton Lane has to offer to their incredibly engaged audience."

The announcement of this exclusive partnership comes on BHLDN's 11-year anniversary, and on the heels of their Spring 2022 collection launch in January. More information and resources can be found on BHLDN.com.

About BHLDN

BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand, celebrates love with curated collections of distinctive bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, occasion looks, accessories, and more. Our imaginative designs and heirloom craftsmanship cater to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. With many styles in stock and ready to ship, we make it simple to complete your wedding wardrobe at a moment's notice. Our inclusively-sized plus collection and collaborations with designers like Jenny Yoo, Watters, Marchesa Notte, Sachin & Babi, and Amsale bring exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. Shop with our stylists at 22 BHLDN locations and via virtual appointment or discover the full collection at bhldn.com. Find us on social: Instagram | Pinterest | Facebook | Twitter

About Alton Lane

Alton Lane is an industry leader in both made-to-measure and custom apparel, offering premium lifestyle products in the categories of suiting, formalwear, sportswear, footwear and accessories. Our unique and proprietary web-based platform is changing the future of the made-to-measure customer experience, allowing customers to take on the role of designer, selecting every detail of their garments to make them truly 'Made For You.' This virtual and contactless fit process allows customers to not only own clothes that are precisely fitted to the millimeter, but also allows for one of the most inclusively-sized collections on the market. Shop with our stylists at any one of our 12 showroom locations or virtually at AltonLane.com. We also offer special concierge services in both Miami, FL and Charlotte, NC. You can also find us on social at: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

