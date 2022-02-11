TerraZero deployed its studio to build a fully interactive bar experience for Miller Lite in collaboration with agencies DDB and m ss n g p e ces.





Together, the parties unveiled the bar experience on February 7, 2022 ahead of the NFL Super Bowl game in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022 .





The Miller Lite bar is hosted on TerraZero's virtual land.





TerraZero has a studio run by Metaverse experts and multi-talented game designers, directors, producers, audio engineers, 3D modelers, and programmers.





The Meta Lite Big Game Day experience will premiere Miller Lite's Big Game Day ad, offer a quest-game and special giveaways for users.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announces that during Sunday's Big Game, there will be those who suit up in football pads, jerseys and helmets—and there will be those who suit up their avatar and enter the Metaverse to experience Miller Lite's Meta Lite bar for the first Big Game commercial in the Metaverse. This Miller Lite bar and event was done in collaboration with TerraZero, DDB and m ss n g p e ces and is hosted on TerraZero's virtual land.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. Builds Miller Lite’s “Meta Lite Bar” in Decentraland to Debut the First Big Game Commercial in the Metaverse (CNW Group/TerraZero Technologies Inc.)

On January 25, 2022, Late Night host Stephen Colbert teased Miller Lite's entrance into the Metaverse. Now, Starting February 7, 2022, people will be able to enjoy a real glass of Miller Lite, and a virtual glass of Miller Lite at the Meta Lite bar—where users can play games, win prizes, interact with outlandish designs, and get a feeling of that hometown bar we've all been missing as of late.

Jump into the Meta Lite bar in Decentraland at decentraland.org, coordinates 44, -45 at any time and don't forget the Big Game halftime commercial on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Meta Lite bar.

With the recent investment and development of our strategic relationship with BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF), TerraZero expects its studio business to continue to grow with other global brands.

Those who build in the Metaverse know it's so much more than meets the eye. "Noodle", TerraZero's Studio Lead and veteran game designer sees the Metaverse as the next level in hyper-immersive experiential storytelling, "The Meta Lite bar is fun, surreal yet familiar, innately Decentraland and uniquely Miller Lite all at the same time. When you build something for the Metaverse, every user's experience is going to be personal to them. Understanding that reveals how to develop what will connect with people in a meaningful way."

Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Brandon F. Johnson sees the Meta Lite bar as proof that we're looking at the future. "Think of how limitless this can be. Companies have sought to be thought leaders and social creatures for a long time. The Metaverse empowers that for real, in an unreal way. The gamification of experience is the new currency brands and artists can use to foster communities. The Meta Lite bar shows that Miller Lite isn't afraid to try something new—and they care that their audience has a great time."

Chief Metaverse Officer Ryan Kieffer sees the Meta Lite bar as a sign of more to come as brands jump into Web 3's version of entertainment, "We were very excited to work on this project with DDB and m ss ng p eces, and we definitely proved our vision and know-how in doing Metaverse builds before we even started. Being at the forefront of the Metaverse and this event makes me very proud to be the Chief Metaverse Officer of TerraZero."

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") was founded by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik. TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company's Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse's most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while creating solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of Web 3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact media@terrazero.com.

