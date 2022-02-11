Psycheceutical Inc. Announces Initial Corporate Update

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc., a bioscience company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, today announced the process to update OTC Markets has begun.

On Jan. 20, 2022, Psycheceutical, Inc. announced that it has been fully acquired by Blue Water Ventures International Inc. (OTCPK: BWVI). BWVI acquired Psycheceutical, Inc. by way of a merger, resulting in Psycheceutical becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of BWVI. Since the acquisition has been completed, BWVI intends to cease its previous business activities and will focus solely on the development of psychedelic drugs and drug delivery technologies.

Psycheceutical, Inc. is removing barriers to care by employing two next-generation patented delivery technologies, via systemic and non-systemic routes of administration, to increase the safety and efficacy of psychedelic compounds.

Post final merger regulatory approval, the company will consummate related corporate actions, including a name and symbol change. The company is also in the process of updating the OTC Markets Corporate Profile to reflect the change in control.

"This is a very exciting time for our company and for the overall industry," commented Psycheceutical CEO Chad Harman. "Becoming a publicly-listed company is a critical step in our corporate maturation and will support our mission to deliver technologies that enhance and improve the safe delivery of psychedelic medicines."

Once the company transition is complete for all corporate actions, the company will commence regular updates for communications on company initiatives, technology developments, clinical and commercialization pathways.

About Psycheceutical, Inc.

Psycheceutical, Inc. is using cutting-edge delivery technologies to develop safe and effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a team with more than 100 years combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to bring safety and efficacy to psychedelic compounds. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contact:

Dianne Gleason

highmountaincomms@gmail.com

