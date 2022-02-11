Nanoscope Therapeutics to present at 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., today announced that CEO Sulagna Bhattacharya will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, Tuesday, February 15 at 1:30 pm in the Empire Room at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. BIO CEO & Investor Conference will be held there from February 14 – 17. In addition to presenting, management will be available for virtual and in person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Bhattacharya will update investors on the company's proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform, which is in development for restoration of vision in patients blinded by inherited retinal degenerative diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt macular degeneration, regardless of genetic mutations.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics has developed an optogenetic gene therapy platform to restore sight in the millions of blind patients suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes multiple late clinical stage optogenetic gene therapies assets for patients with RP, Stargardt Macular Degeneration, and dry age-related macular degeneration. Nanoscope leverages a proprietary AAV2 vector to deliver MCO-010 (lead asset) as an optogenetic monotherapy that reprograms remaining healthy retinal cells to sense ambient light in patients that have lost their photoreceptors. The therapy involves a single intravitreal injection given in a medical office setting. MCO-010 has received orphan drug designations from the FDA for RP and Stargardt macular degeneration.

A Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham controlled clinical trial for the company's lead asset, MCO-010, is fully enrolled in the U.S. for treatment of RP (NCT04945772). Results are expected in Q1 2023. In a prior Phase 1/2a open label trial of MCO-010, RP patients experienced restoration of vision to a level sufficient to resume activities of daily living.

Nanoscope also has received IND clearance from the FDA to begin a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 to restore vision in Stargardt patients and is presently screening adolescent and adult patients for recruitment. This trial marks a significant step for the company's MCO gene therapy platform towards Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) with results expected in H2 2022.

Contact:

Dan Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

pr@nanostherapeutics.com

425-306-8716

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics