BULLY MAX LAUNCHES INSTANT FRESH DOG FOOD AS PART OF NEW CLASSIC SERIES The All-Natural Raw Diet Alternative is Made for All Dog Breeds of All Ages

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bully Max, the country's leading performance dog food and dog supplement brand, has announced the launch of Bully Max Instant Fresh Dog Food as part of their new Classic Series. The high-quality formula is inspired by nature itself, developed with all-natural ingredients, nothing artificial and an authentic freshness that pups crave and love.

(PRNewswire)

Bully Max Instant Fresh Dog Food is a just-add-water, instantly fresh wet food, and provides the same great benefits of a natural raw diet, but with the essential vitamins and minerals it typically lacks, and ability to stay fresh 50x longer. Made in a human-grade kitchen, the new recipe was carefully created to give pet-parents a convenient, healthier and affordable alternative option, whether they're at home or on-the-go. The base of the food consists of nutrient-filled ingredients including chicken, barley, oats and rice, all which attribute to sustained energy levels, shinier coats, healthy skin and aiding in digestive health, for dogs of all breeds and ages.

"Our new Bully Max Instant Fresh Dog Food was created to transform the lives of our beloved pups! Filled with only the most wholesome ingredients and vital nutrients, the new recipe is inspired by the power and undeniable benefits of raw nutrition!" says Matthew Kinneman, CEO and founder of Bully Max. "At Bully Max we believe in fueling high-quality energy that allows our dogs to live and feel their absolute best."

Bully Max Instant Fresh Dog Food starts at $24.57 for a 2.5-pound bag and can be purchased at BullyMax.com with Amazon availability coming soon. Additionally, the brand will be rolling out a line of Raw Topper Bites within the Classic Series over the next few weeks.

About Bully Max

Made in the USA, Bully Max LLC revolutionized the industry with the first-of-its-kind 30/20 performance dog food that was launched in 2008. Today, Bully Max continues to be a leader in the space with support from professional dog trainers and veterinarians, ensuring the highest quality dog food and most innovative supplements ever created. Bully Max LLC revenue grew by over 300% between 2020 and 2021, making it one of the fastest growing pet food companies in the US. For more information about Bully Max, please visit: BullyMax.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bully Max