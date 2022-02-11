Avelo Airlines' First 100 Days in Connecticut Off to High-Flying Start Avelo's arrival at HVN created more than 100 airline jobs and is contributing to near-term local economic impact exceeding $20 million

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines marked its 100th day of service today at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — Connecticut's most convenient airport. Avelo, which introduced service at HVN on November 3, 2021, has ushered in a new era of convenient, reliable and affordable air service – fueling significant local economic impact and job creation.

To celebrate this milestone, Avelo is offering a travel-inspiring $49 one-way fare* between HVN and its six popular Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota / Bradenton, Tampa and West Palm Beach. The commemorative fare is available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "I'm very pleased with the initial response to Avelo's arrival at HVN. HVN's unrivaled convenience paired with Avelo's exceptional reliability and affordability have made our airline an appealing choice for folks from across the region. We're especially proud of Avelo's remarkable HVN-based Crewmembers whose dedication to excellence and caring Soul of Service are fueling Avelo's success. We look forward to continuing to invest in our team, this community and the state as we add more destinations, more airplanes and more Crewmembers in the months ahead."

During Avelo's first three months of service (November, December and January), the airline flew nearly 70,000 Customers on nearly 600 flights to and from HVN. The airline currently operates three 147-seat Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 aircraft at HVN.

Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon said, "Simply put, the last 100 days have been incredible. From 100 new jobs created to 70,000 people passing through our airport, we are so proud of what we've been able to accomplish these last three months. Working alongside our partners at Avelo Airlines and Avports, we've transformed HVN into the more vibrant airport Connecticut needs and we've always known it could be."

"The past 100 days have marked the beginning of the return of the glory days for Tweed Airport, said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. "It is truly an economic driver for the New Haven area – essential to the diverse group of businesses that call this region home. Avelo Airlines has become a valued partner with their investment in the future of Tweed and our state. I am proud to have fought side by side with my Connecticut colleagues for over $1 million in infrastructure dollars that will continue to grow this airport, improving safety and enhancing the traveling experience in the years ahead."

"I am pleased to be celebrating the success of Avelo Airlines' first 100 days of service out of Tweed-New Haven Airport," said Congresswoman DeLauro. "During its first three months of service, Avelo flew nearly 70,000 customers on nearly 600 flights to and from New Haven and is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between New Haven and Florida—but this is just the beginning. Avelo's expanded service at Tweed Airport offers Greater New Haven families convenient air travel at a price they can afford. With Avelo investing an additional $1.2 million to upgrade and modernize its facilities and operations, it will more than double the number of our airport's crewmembers and destinations by the end of this year. Not only will this create more traveling opportunities for residents, but it will also continue creating hundreds of jobs for the hard-working people of Connecticut."

Remarkably Reliable and Convenient Service

Despite the historic severe winter weather that pummeled the Northeast in January, Avelo has achieved an impressive level of reliability during its first three months of operations. When excluding weather-related cancellations outside Avelo's control, the airline achieved a cancellation rate of less 1% between November and January.

Avelo's on-time arrival rate was equally impressive. Avelo's on-time arrival rate** between November and January was more than 80% after excluding weather-related delays outside the airline's control.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, "We have known for nearly two decades that expanding and modernizing Tweed could be accomplished in a responsible manner and with a positive economic impact on New Haven. Over the past 100 days, Avelo Airlines is showing just how accurate those projections were."

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo's arrival to HVN marked the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years. Avelo is also the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida.

Economic Impact and Growth

Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN. The airport expansion will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports.

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts said, "Avports is very excited to continue our work with Avelo Airlines and our great partners at Tweed-New Haven airport to bring new jobs and increased economic activity to Southern Connecticut, and we congratulate Avelo on reaching this milestone. As the operator of HVN for more than 20 years, we're extremely excited about what Avelo is doing at the airport, and what the future will bring for HVN."

Avelo has hired 109 HVN-based Crewmembers, including flight attendants, pilots, airport customer service representatives, operations-related roles, as well as managers and supervisors. The airline plans to hire at least 100 additional HVN-based Crewmembers by the end of 2022 – expanding Avelo's HVN team to more than 200 Crewmembers.

Once the new terminal is completed, the runway has been expanded, and the additional jobs have been added the economic impact to the region has been forecasted to be over $275 million.

New Haven Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli said, "In a little over three months, Avelo Airlines has demonstrated the value of Tweed to our economy. With over 100 jobs and forecasted economic impact of well over $20 million, Avelo is a key part of New Haven's national standing in innovation and inclusive growth."

Avelo has committed to adding nine additional 737 NGs in 2022. Several of those aircraft will be added to Avelo's East Coast operation. The airline plans to more than double its nationwide network from 18 to at least 40 destinations by the end of this year. Many of those new destinations will be served by Avelo's HVN base.

