NUROSENE & CYCLICA PARTNER TO DEVELOP NOVEL DRUGS FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

Nurosene's NetraAI Engine at the forefront to accelerate Drug Discovery with Leading Pharma Research Company

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, is partnering, via its wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark Corp. ("NetraMark"), with Cyclica Inc. ("Cyclica"), a neo-biotech with the vision to advance the most robust and sustainable drug discovery pipeline. This partnership agreement, signed February 7th, 2022, will leverage NetraHealthAtlas, one of Nurosene's core proprietary AI tools, to accelerate drug discovery targeting neurodegenerative diseases, a market valued at almost USD $40 Billion1. Furthermore, this partnership agreement incorporates a commercializing party milestone payment schedule and royalty payments to be payable pursuant to the terms of license agreements to be entered into between the parties as compounds are developed.

Nurosene Health Inc. (CNW Group/Nurosene Health Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Nurosene, via NetraMark, will lead in the discovery phase of the research process by identifying specific drug targets. This partnership will demonstrate the power of NetraHealthAtlas to accelerate drug target identification and to significantly reduce the costs and time associated with bringing a drug to market. Nurosene's NetraHealthAtlas is the next generation of machine intelligence designed to generate insights about patient populations and different aspects of disease. NetraHealthAtlas creates highly accurate hypotheses about invisible causal factors from patient sub-populations and then recommends ways to target a disease by exploring the necessary biochemistry involved. NetraHealthAtlas applies the learnings to treatment at a more individual level by stratifying patient data into accurate sub-models which allows for the discovery of unknown insights, unattainable with other methods and traditional AI.

"Observing the Netra Health Atlas create accurate hypotheses in less than an hour, about diseases that have taken years for pharmaceutical companies to discover, is very exciting. We have now reached a point where our AI is teaching us how to approach curing disease. The drugs that can be developed from this partnership have the potential to change the way we treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, profoundly impacting millions of patients and their families around the world," says Chief Scientific Officer of Nurosene, Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD.

Naheed Kurji, Cyclica's President, CEO and Co-Founder, outlines his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We're thrilled to be continuing to build our biotech pipeline of the future on the global stage alongside Nurosene. The NetraHealthAtlas has the ability to triangulate diseases by offering sets of targets that can work together. This unique feature fits beautifully with our poly-pharmacological approach at Cyclica, where we can attack disease from multiple approaches simultaneously."

Cyclica will use its AI-augmented drug discovery platform to discover novel drug candidates in an efficient manner for drug targets discovered by NetraHealthAtlas. The process for this partnership involves using Nurosene's technology to generate lists of protein targets from patient level genetic data of various types and will allow Cyclica's polypharmacology-enabled platform to predict molecular candidates for selected protein targets that can then be tested for disease altering properties.

"Working with a leading drug discovery company to tackle neurodegenerative diseases is an exciting opportunity for us. Through this partnership with Cyclica, we are leveraging our advanced approach to AI to develop an ecosystem that will drive the development of new molecules years faster while helping to significantly reduce clinical trial failure rates and costs by hundreds of millions of dollars," says NetraMark's President, Mark Smithyes.

About NetraMark

NetraMark, an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary next generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow us to leverage small to large data sets in order to prevent clinical trial failure, identify biomarkers, implement adaptive trials, accelerate drug discovery, and enable drug repurposing and resurrection. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.netramark.com

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

About Cyclica

Cyclica is the partner of choice for data-driven drug discovery. We advance molecules that embrace the complexity of disease. Our work spans dozens of collaborations with large pharma and biotech as well as several joint ventures. We are a passionate team of biotech and pharma professionals, biologists, chemists, and computer scientists who live and labour at the intersection of our collective expertise. To learn more about Cyclica and how we partner, please visit www.cyclicarx.com .

For further information about Cyclica, please contact:

Jennifer Sacco, Director of Marketing and Communications

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, Nurosene's research activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, NetraMark Corp. in partnership with Cyclica Inc., its potential results, uses and the impact of the research including the identification of drug candidates and acceleration of a drug IP portfolio, the importance of the research, possible enhancements to our technology and clinical trial AI offering, growth, and other initiatives related thereto.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.