LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market hours on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

Additionally, the company will hold an investor presentation on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT (10:00 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of both events will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com . All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.

