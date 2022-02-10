Freedom Financial Network Marks Record-Setting 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, enters 2022 on the heels of a record-setting year. Looking ahead, the company will launch new, innovative financial products and digital tools that will enhance its role as a trusted partner that consumers turn to for relationship-driven support at every step of their financial journey.

"We believe in putting everyday consumers first," said Brad Stroh, FFN co-founder and co-CEO. "We're growing rapidly, developing innovative technology and prioritizing personalized support – with every step anchored in strong core values that include our commitment to care for our customers."

Freedom Financial Network's key accomplishments in 2021 include:

Clients Served : FFN currently has more than 400,000 total active clients across its debt management and consumer loan programs and has served more than 1 million consumers in its 20-year history.

Loans Originated: More than $1.5 billion in consumer loans were originated in 2021 across the FreedomPlus and Consolidation Plus personal loan programs and FFN's new home equity line of credit offering. Total originations across these three programs is now over $7 billion . More thanin consumer loans were originated in 2021 across theandpersonal loan programs and FFN's newoffering. Total originations across these three programs is now over

Securitization Milestones: Three securitizations were issued in 2021, consisting of $690 million in consumer loans originated by bank partners on the Freedom Financial Asset Management (FFAM) platform. Combined, these deals drew interest from 10 new investors, while the securitization issued in September received a AAA rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Including an 11th deal that closed in January 2022 with two AAA ratings , total issuance across all securitizations exceeds $3.2 billion . Three securitizations were issued in 2021, consisting ofin consumer loans originated by bank partners on the Freedom Financial Asset Management (FFAM) platform. Combined, these deals drew interest from 10 new investors, while thefrom Kroll Bond Rating Agency., total issuance across all securitizations exceeds

Resolved Debt : FFN's Freedom Debt Relief program resolved $1.84 billion in unsecured consumer debt in 2021 alone. That's the equivalent of over $5 million in debt per day. Since its founding in 2002, FFN has now helped consumers resolve more than $15 billion in unsecured debt, a 10-fold increase from the company's all-time total in 2017. : FFN'sprogram resolvedin unsecured consumer debt in 2021 alone. That's the equivalent of overin debt per day. Since its founding in 2002, FFN has now helped consumers resolve more thanin unsecured debt, a 10-fold increase from the company's all-time total in 2017.

Freedom Debt Relief Promise: Established in 2021, the Freedom Debt Relief Promise ensures consumers are fully informed about their debt relief options and are set up for success. If a customer graduates or leaves the FDR program with a total settlement cost greater than the total amount of debt that was originally enrolled, FDR will refund the difference, up to 100% of its collected fees.

Best Place to Work: FFN ranked No. 1 among extra-large employers on the Phoenix Business Journal 's annual list of Best Places to Work for 2021. This marks the 11th year in which the company has earned a spot on the list. A rizona Business Magazine named FFN one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies for 2021. In California , the San Francisco Business Times included FFN in its lists of Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists and Largest Fintech Companies in the Greater Bay Area. Built In San Francisco cited FFN as one of its top "Companies with the Best Benefits" in the Bay Area for 2021.

Expansion: FFN hired over 1,000 new employees nationwide in 2021. In addition to its offices in San Mateo, California , and Tempe, Arizona , FFN expanded into the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The company continues to expand, looking to immediately hire more than 200 new employees for sales, engineering, data science, strategy and product development positions . FFN hired over 1,000 new employees nationwide in 2021. In addition to its offices in, and, FFN expanded into themarket. The company continues to expand, looking to immediately hire more than 200 new employees for

Charitable Giving: FFN's charity initiative, the Freedom Foundation, donated nearly $400,000 to 35 charities in 2021. This included contributions to 10 charities selected by Freedom's four employee resource groups, which represent and support employees from the Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ+ and military veteran communities.

"These milestones speak directly to Freedom Financial Network's position as the clear leader in providing effective financial solutions to people seeking to improve and transform their financial lives," says Andrew Housser, the company's co-founder and co-CEO. "As consumers continue to struggle with inflation, an economy in flux, and the end of pandemic-era hardship programs this year, we will be there to help them find that path to a brighter financial future."

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans ( FreedomPlus ), home equity loans ( Lendage ), help with debt ( Freedom Debt Relief ), and even financial tools and education ( Bills.com ). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,300 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work .

