Asheville plumber cites tech as a solution to wasted water, highlights advantages of recirculating systems Four Seasons Plumbing shares how on demand hot water can save thousands of gallons annually

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With years of experience serving Asheville and Hendersonville communities, family-owned Four Seasons Plumbing shares the top reasons installing a hot water recirculating system can help homeowners, communities and the environment.

"An astounding amount of water is wasted when waiting on the tap to warm up. Recirculating systems ensure hot water is available immediately so less goes down the drain," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "When used and installed correctly, these systems provide convenience, savings and the added benefit of reducing strain on regional water supply."

Rose shared several advantages of using a recirculating system:

Immediate hot water. Recirculating systems provide hot water as soon as faucets or showers are turned on. Water is constantly moved through pipes back to the water heater where it is reheated and pumped back to access points. Saves water. Instant hot water allows homeowners to use less water. Whether it's in the bathroom, kitchen or laundry room, wait time for water to heat up is decreased. This can potentially save thousands of gallons of water in a year because cold water doesn't need to be moved out of the system first. Convenience. Even the farthest faucet from your water heater will produce hot water on demand. Meals can be prepared a little faster, morning bathroom routines can move along smoothly and evening bath time can be prepared quickly. Programmable pumps. It's possible to program recirculating pumps to turn on during specific times to save energy. This means homeowners can choose to only run the recirculating system during peak hot water usage times, such as mornings and evenings.

"The convenience factor alone may be enough to warrant using a recirculating system, but other factors play a role in the decision as well," said Rose. "The responsible use of water at home can prevent unnecessary waste when washing hands, bathing, cooking and cleaning. This can result in a reduction of the amount of energy that water treatment facilities require for processing and delivery of clean water."

Homeowners should consider contacting a licensed plumber to install a recirculating system. A trained professional can ensure an in-depth evaluation of plumbing lines and the water heater before positioning the recirculating system. A licensed plumber can also confirm all system components are working correctly.

