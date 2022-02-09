<span class="legendSpanClass">Partnership provides Primrose facilities nationwide with 24/7 access to Avel eCare's innovative telemedicine services to enhance care for residents and help reduce burnout among staff</span>

Primrose Retirement Communities Expands Partnership with Avel eCare to Provide 24/7 Access to Telemedicine for Seniors <span class="legendSpanClass">Partnership provides Primrose facilities nationwide with 24/7 access to Avel eCare's innovative telemedicine services to enhance care for residents and help reduce burnout among staff</span>

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare's footprint continues to grow nationwide following the recent expansion of its strategic partnership with Primrose Retirement Communities. From piloting an initial program in a select few locations, Avel has since integrated its telemedicine services in more than two-thirds of Primrose's assisted living and memory care communities across multiple states. These services enable Primrose nurses, local primary care providers (PCPs), and other Primrose staff members to leverage a wide range of Avel eCare's telemedicine experts to support the daily care of residents.

Avel eCare Logo (PRNewswire)

"By expanding this partnership with Avel, Primrose is better able to focus on supporting our staff, decreasing unnecessary transfers, and keep a laser-focus on quality outcomes," said Dedi Wood, RN, Primrose Executive Director of Nursing. "It can be traumatic for seniors, especially those experiencing memory loss, to have to take a trip to the hospital or doctor's office. The Avel eCare team not only enables us to handle more complex medical conditions on-site they also help our nurses and PCPs by alleviating stress and burnout. It has been a great relief to have Avel's support, particularly in the current pandemic environment."

Avel eCare's service provides immediate, around-the-clock access to a team of geriatric-trained clinicians – including physicians, providers, nurses, and more - who understand the unique needs of residents in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. With a brief call, local staff can connect to the eCare team via a secure, two-way video mobile unit to:

Conduct on-site fall assessments

Consult on acute changes in conditions

Review recent test results

Answer questions about medications

Manage behavioral health issues

And more

"Avel eCare helps our staff navigate through a variety of issues seniors face. We call on their experts daily to speed access to care and provide timely treatments that improve the quality of life for residents. This collaboration has also helped minimize burnout by closing gaps of coverage so that our nurses, PCPs, and other clinical staff don't have to be on call all hours of the night and weekends," said Primrose Executive Director Crystalee Keahey in Midland, MI.

As this partnership expands, so too does the utilization. During December alone, Primrose staff engaged Avel's services in 214 encounters, with nearly 100% of all encounters resulting in the resident being treated in place. These interactions varied in nature, from diagnostic test review to addressing traumas or falls, and Avel was there to assist Primrose care teams every step of the way.

"Primrose Retirement Communities is an excellent example of a forward-looking organization that understands the pivotal role telemedicine plays in senior care," Dave Darr, Business Development Director, Senior Care at Avel eCare. "We are proud to partner with the Primrose team to help fill unmet needs through our cutting-edge services and empower local staff to do what they do best: deliver excellent bedside care. This collaborative effort demonstrates how the future of care is happening right now."

About Primrose Retirement Communities

Primrose Retirement Communities was founded in 1989 based on the premise that a retirement community must reward its residents with value, comfort, security, and convenience. They operate 32 locations in 17 states.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world, partnering with more than 450 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, and correctional facilities across the country.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

On behalf of Avel eCare

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-275-8112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avel eCare