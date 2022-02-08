SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY ZONE TO 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 15.3 G/T GOLD OVER 13.49 METRES

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF), (FSE:SR8) is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 15.3 g/t gold over 13.49 metres and 18.7 g/t gold over 3.17 metres. The location of these holes extends the high-grade gold mineralization to a depth of 225 metres where it remains open in all directions. The Blueberry Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Haul Road.

"With just over 6,500 metres of drilling over the past two years we've taken our 2019 discovery hole at the Blueberry Zone to a road accessible, high-grade gold target that now exceeds 650 metres in strike and 225 metres depth." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "These latest results are very encouraging as they indicate that not only does the system continue deeper – there is potential that the thickness of the zone actually increases. Blueberry will be the primary focus of our planned 15,000 metre 2022 drill program where we will continue to drill to extend the zone in all directions as well as infill untested areas in the structure."

Table 1: Selected new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR21-126

101.30 102.30 1.00 5.98 7.00 and 119.40 120.40 1.00 2.91 4.00 and 128.30 131.47 3.17 18.7 12.9 SR21-127

41.00 41.52 0.52 2.88 15.0 and 77.20 78.91 1.71 21.5 8.00 SR21-128

167.20 168.09 0.89 16.9 4.00 and 207.85 214.46 6.61 2.44 0.44 SR21-138

288.86 302.35 13.49 15.3 9.10 including 289.86 294.00 4.14 36.2 16.4

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

The expansionary drilling of the Blueberry Zone during 2021 focused on testing the andesite-siltstone contact with shallow holes where there was strong geological control. The significant step outs (>200 metres) intersected strong gold mineralization associated with the contact, as well as strong chlorite-sericite alteration. While typically rare at both the Scottie Gold Mine and the Blueberry Vein, visible gold was present in multiple holes from the testing of the northern extension of the contact-controlled Blueberry Zone.

Figure 1: Grade thickness interpolated contour model of the Blueberry Zone. The contours are based on the drill hole intercepts and do not represent true thicknesses. Drilled pierce points are displayed to provide some context relating to the drill hole density and the impact of interpolation in areas of little to no drilling. The model has an average thickness of ~15 metres and the viewed window is ±50 metres. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Zone, highlighting the projection of the inferred N-S mineralizing trend and drill intercepts from 2021 – gold highlighted results are from this release. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

About the Blueberry Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 was designed to expand its strike length and depth. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

