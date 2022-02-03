PUPPET UP! - UNCENSORED RETURNS TO THE JIM HENSON COMPANY'S CHARLIE CHAPLIN SOUNDTAGE MARCH 4 - 6, 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henson Alternative's Puppet Up! – Uncensored is back for one hilarious weekend of the critically-acclaimed, must-see live puppet comedy show that has fans returning again and again. Hosted on The Jim Henson Company's historic Charlie Chaplin lot in Hollywood, the show will have five performances only: Friday, March 4th at 8pm, Saturday, March 5th at 5pm & 9pm and Sunday, March 6th at 3pm & 7pm. Tickets are available at www.puppetup.tix.com

Created by award-winning director and producer, Brian Henson ("Muppet Christmas Carol", "Muppet Treasure Island"), and actor, director, and improv expert Patrick Bristow ("Ellen," "Seinfeld," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"), Puppet Up! – Uncensored promises to deliver a completely unique experience (it's never the same show twice!), and expertly combines dynamic and spontaneous off-the-cuff comedy with the unmatched talent and creativity of Henson puppeteers. Based on suggestions from the audience, the puppet anarchy – starring the Miskreant puppets - is two shows in one: the improvised puppet action projected live on screens above the stage, and the puppeteers racing around below in full view of the audience to bring it all to life. The show also features recreations of classic pieces originally created by Jim Henson, Jane Henson, and Frank Oz that haven't been seen by live audiences in decades.

Available tickets include General Admission ($60) and VIP tickets ($150; includes priority seating, a souvenir, and a 90-minute preshow experience with a tour and question & answer with Brian Henson). A limited amount of advance purchase parking is also available for $15.00. Doors open and full cash bar will be available starting an hour before the show. Puppet Up! – Uncensored is not recommended for anyone under 16 and anyone under 14 will not be admitted.

Puppet Up! – Uncensored is following all local health and safety protocols. Guests must provide proof of vaccination upon arrival, facemasks are required for the entire event (unless eating and drinking), and social distancing will be observed.

ABOUT HENSON ALTERNATIVE

Henson Alternative is The Jim Henson Company's label for content created specifically and exclusively for adult audiences. In 1955, Jim Henson's first television production "Sam & Friends" appeared on late-night television as a lead-in to "The Tonight Show," establishing a standard in the Company's work for irreverent, creative, comedy projects that spoke to adults. Appearances on "The Jimmy Dean Show," "The Ed Sullivan Show," and "Saturday Night Live," as well as numerous short films for clients like IBM and AT&T, proved that Henson puppetry was not limited to children. Today, Henson Alternative continues to produce and develop projects for this audience. Credits include "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" (Netflix), "The Happytime Murders" (STX), "No, You Shut Up!" (Fusion), "Neil's Puppet Dreams" (Nerdist), "Tinseltown" (Logo), and "Puppet Up! – Uncensored" (a live puppet improvisational show named one of the top 10 "Best Stage Shows" by Entertainment Weekly).

The Miskreant Puppets are the motley troupe of puppets featured in many Henson Alternative productions like "The Happytime Murders," "Puppet Up! – Uncensored," and "No, You Shut Up!"

