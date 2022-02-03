Penrod Secures Investment to Bolster its Mission of Empowering Exceptional Experiences in Healthcare and Life Sciences The additional capital will further scale Penrod's digitally transformative solutions that create exceptional patient experiences - automating manual processes, building loyalty, and improving healthcare outcomes.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrod, a healthcare and life sciences consulting company, announced that it has secured an $8 million investment from a Milwaukee family office and Salesforce Ventures. The investment results from a consistently growing portfolio of healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, and insurance clients across the United States.

Penrod is a Salesforce Expert Navigator in Health & Life Sciences. (PRNewswire)

As healthcare shifts toward consumerism, patients see themselves more and more as consumers of care, with many options to fulfill their needs. Retail channels offer increasing levels of digital convenience, and consumers now expect the same level of digital transformation in their healthcare ecosystems.



A Penrod research report supports these findings, showing that 64% of US consumers would consider switching primary care providers for a better digital experience.

The investment will accelerate Penrod's efforts to enable healthcare and life sciences companies to address this shift.

"It's clear the healthcare ecosystem needs innovative, patient-centric platforms to remain competitive and proactively address rapidly changing patient care models and engagement needs," said Chris Widmayer, Penrod's CEO. "The recent investments will allow Penrod to amplify our message and extend our reach to more organizations who need a partner in their corner, helping them navigate the challenges associated with digital transformation in a time where the only certainty is uncertainty."

Saul Fofana, Chief Customer Officer at Penrod, is looking forward to how the additional capital will allow Penrod to further enable customers to evolve. "We're focused on helping our customers meet their customers where they want to be met – empowering the consumption of care where and how the patient wants it. Expect to see innovative marketing tools that engage patients on their preferred channels, data platforms that help personalize treatment and care plans, extended integrations that unify data, and tools that automate manual workflows across the value chain for our customers and their patients," Saul explained.

To learn more, visit penrod.co

About Penrod

Founded in 2011, Penrod is a healthcare and life sciences consulting company that empowers exceptional experiences by engaging and consulting on technology and enabling digital transformation. They are a Salesforce Summit Partner, Healthcare Expert Navigator, and HIPAA accredited consultant. Penrod helps hundreds of health and life sciences companies – from startups to the Fortune 500, from pre-FDA approved to fully commercialized, and from specialty clinics to major healthcare systems – improve patient experiences and implement technology to meet the industry's challenges they continue to evolve.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures is the global investment arm of Salesforce and is focused on partnering with the most ambitious enterprise technology companies at every stage in their journey. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has invested over $3 billion in over 400 leading companies including Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures provides portfolio companies with unparalleled access to Salesforce, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in the world, including strategic advisory, customer introductions, and the strongest cloud ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at salesforce.com/ventures .

Media Contact:

Matt Fiel

mfiel@penrod.co

(414) 982, 2250

As a Salesforce Platinum Partner and certified Healthcare & Life Sciences Master, Penrod builds amazing experiences that keep its partners ahead of the digital curve. With focused expertise on healthcare and life sciences, Penrod creates solutions that maximize efficiency, revenue, and customer experience. With offices in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Dallas, and coming soon to Portland, Penrod has the talent, grit, and footprint to make your business a force to be reckoned with. To learn more, visit https://penrod.co/. (PRNewsfoto/Penrod) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penrod