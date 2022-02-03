Leaf Space Successfully Enables 13 Satellites on SpaceX Transporter-3 Rideshare Mission

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, announced today that it has established successful communications with all 13 satellites from five different customers including D-Orbit, NanoAvionics, Kepler Communications, Sen and Fossa Systems, that the company supported on SpaceX's latest Transporter-3 rideshare mission. Customers were able to interact and communicate with their assets in just a few hours from deployment, following the launch on Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral on Jan. 13.

This successful deployment demonstrates Leaf Space's wide range of capabilities to support customers with varying mission needs and specifications. Use cases included in this launch range from providing a testbed for bringing space-to-ground and space-to-space connectivity (Kepler), to improving the maintenance and planning of water and electricity networks (NanoAvionics), to space logistics technology and transportation solutions (D-Orbit) and more.

We were able to move through our LEOP and commissioning very quickly and Leaf Space was a key part of that," said Jake Urbanek, Director of Service Operations at Kepler Communications. "We were not only able to communicate with our satellites within days of the launch, but we were also able to complete a whole batch of critical operations within those first days as well."

Leaf Space continues to grow it's customer base and list of capabilities while also expanding its distributed global ground station network.

"These types of rideshare missions are the future of commercial space and our technology services are perfectly positioned to support customers with growing constellations across a wide variety of missions and needs," said Jonata Puglia, CEO and co-founder of Leaf Space. "It is no longer necessary for satellite operators to spend time and resources building their own infrastructure, Leaf Space's flexible and cost efficient solutions allow operators to focus on their missions, providing optimal value to customers."

About Leaf Space

Leaf Space is pioneering the concept of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) for forward-thinking satellite and launch operators around the world. Since its inception in 2014, Leaf Space has focused on developing the highest quality ground station services and technology with the goal of creating the most efficient and valuable ground segment solutions available on the modern space market. Leaf Space is based in Lomazzo, Italy and is funded by RedSeed Ventures, Whysol Investments, and Primo Space. For more information, please visit: leaf.space .

