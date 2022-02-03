KISS Products & JOAH Beauty Partner with (RED)

KISS and JOAH Beauty launch special edition collection of nails, lashes and cosmetics that support (RED) in the fight against pandemics

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS and JOAH Beauty are proud to partner with (RED) to announce today a special edition collection of nails, lashes and cosmetics that support (RED) in the fight against pandemics.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people.

Despite great progress in the fight against HIV, adolescent girls and young women continue to be disproportionately at risk of contracting HIV. In sub-Saharan Africa, 6 in 7 of new HIV infections among adolescents are among girls. COVID-19 lockdowns and school closures have only made the problem worse, and reinforced the need to fight both pandemics at once. Ensuring women and girls have access to life-saving health information and services is a critical component to ending HIV and a core component of all (RED)-funded grants.

Every purchase of a special edition (KISS)RED product will go towards saving lives with (RED). COVID continues to have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable communities and threatens to undo years of progress in the fight against AIDS. Now through December 31, 2022, KISS will donate a portion of every (KISS)RED product purchased to the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and fund life-saving programs in communities most in need, with a minimum donation of $100,000.

The collection is available now at KISSusa.com, imPRESSmanicure.com & JoahBeauty.com including:

(KISS) RED Gel Fantasy Nails-Give : Gel Fantasy Ready-to-Wear Nails have an ultra-smooth finish, in the latest colors and lengths! This manicure is durable, flexible, and comfortable. Long design nails in coffin shape with iridescent and glitter accents ($8.99) Available at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS & KISSusa.com

(KISS) RED Gel Fantasy Sculpted Nails- Love : Gel Fantasy Ready-to-Wear Nails have an ultra-smooth finish, in the latest colors and lengths! This manicure is durable, flexible, and comfortable. Long red nails with coffin tips ($8.99) Available at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS & KISSusa.com

(KISS) RED imPRESS Press on Manicure (PRODUCT) RED - Red Impact : Now with PureFit Technology, imPRESS Press-on Manicure is so super slim and super comfortable, the gel nails look & feel like your own. Application takes minutes and removal is hassle free. Just press on & go! Pink nails are short length & square shape ($8.99) Available at Walmart & imPRESSmanicure.com

(KISS) RED imPRESS Press on Manicure Color : Solid color imPRESS has the comfort, fit and staying power everybody loves, in the most fashion forward single color shades. Red nails are short length & square shape ($6.99) Available at Walmart & imPRESSmanicure.com

(KISS) RED Triple Pushup Lashes : Lash Couture strip lash features enhanced volume, defining length, and an eye-lifting curl. With dimensional lift for a high impact effect, the Triple Push-Up Collection is the most dramatic addition to Lash Couture! Full & fluffy layers extend and curl for a spiky look. Triple Design technology in one strip for 3D volume lashes ($6.99) Available at KISSusa.com

(KISS) RED Naked Drama Lashes : Naked Drama Lashes look luxurious but feel light & natural. With their beautiful curl these faux mink lashes are soft and ultrafine, making them virtually indistinguishable from your natural lashes once applied. Cushion Flexi Band, seamless contoured fit, split-Tip Technology for fluffy volume ($6.99) Available at KISSusa.com

(KISS) RED JOAH Beauty Special Edition Lash UPrising Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara : Look great as you do good. JOAH's award-winning Lash UPrising Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara is getting a special edition makeover to support (RED) and the fight against pandemics. Stand UP against global health emergencies with Lash UPrising x (RED) Mascara now. ($9.99) Available exclusively at JoahBeauty.com

(KISS)RED JOAH Beauty Special Edition Make Her Gel-ous Gel Eyeliner: This gel liner gives more than just creamy color. Do good as you look good with this max-control gel eyeliner in blackest black. ($8.49) Available exclusively at JoahBeauty.com

"KISS is excited and proud to announce its partnership with (RED). As a global leader in professional quality beauty products, we believe it is so important to support and give back to an organization that is contributing significantly to fighting global pandemics including AIDS and COVID . Through our launch of the Empower(RED) Beauty Campaign, KISS has launched a limited edition range of our most popular core franchises KISS, imPRESS and JOAH Beauty. This range includes fashion nails, false eyelashes and eye cosmetics, all "turning RED" in an effort to bring attention to the cause while helping to ensure access to life-saving health information and services". KISS Products SVP of Global Marketing, Annette Goldstein

"We are grateful to be partnering with KISS to announce the special edition (KISS)RED collection of nails, lashes & cosmetics. With every purchase of the striking, red-colored collection generating money to save lives, we are together sounding the alarm and fighting the injustice of global health emergencies in this critical year. We can't wait to see everyone dressed up in (RED)." (RED)'s President & Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Lotito.

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

About JOAH Beauty

JOAH is Korean for, "I Like It" because we create our products just how our consumers like. Our skin-friendly, socially conscious, cruelty free Korean-American brand promises to always deliver the highest quality products without the high price tag. Get innovative beauty using the best ingredients, so you can feel like your best self. JOAH , I Like it Like That. For more information visit www.joahbeauty.com.

About RED

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Claro, Earth Rated, eos, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., KISS Products, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Stellantis, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, Vahdam India and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

