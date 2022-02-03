Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder become latest Cricketers to sign up with cricket NFT platform Rario

NEW DELHI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder have become the latest cricket stars to sign an exclusive partnership with the world's first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform Rario. The trio join the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Rishabh Pant and Smriti Mandhana as player partners of the platform. Through this association, Karthik, de Kock and Holder's NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario.

Speaking on the association, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said, "Every athlete experiences certain moments in their career which are forever etched into their memories. For me, that last ball of the Nidahas Trophy will always be one such moment that I wish I could relive again. Thanks to NFTs, unforgettable innings' like these have received new meaning. I am delighted to join my fellow players in venturing into this exciting digital world and signing with Rario to launch my NFTs."

Fresh off his exploits in the recent ODI series against India, Proteas cricketer Quinton de Kock also expressed his thoughts on the partnership, "Cricket is the most technologically advanced sport in terms of innovation. So, it doesn't surprise me that the global cricket community have taken to NFTs with such enthusiasm. Rario is really breaking the mould when it comes to cricket fandom and I am excited to be a part of this new chapter."

When it comes to iconic on-field moments, few can script them better than West Indian pacer Jason Holder who recently took four wickets in four balls to defeat England in a T20 match.Holder said, "I consider myself a cricket fan first and a player second. When I got a chance to create my very own cricket NFTs with Rario, I jumped at the opportunity because this is the future of fan engagement in sports. I can't wait to share these NFTs with cricket fans around the world."

Rario Co-founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa added, "Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder have provided us with some jaw-dropping cricket moments in recent years. They are an invaluable addition to our growing roster of ambassadors at Rario and I am looking forward to having them in my own team in the Rario metaverse."

