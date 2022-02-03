Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Sign-Up and Download" App

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Sign-Up and Download, a new app that enables creators to offer exclusive downloadables to fans who sign-up for their mailing list, directly from their Link in Bio.

Followers visiting a creator's Link in Bio can receive access to an exclusive downloadable file as a bonus gift when signing up for that creator's mailing list. Creators can download the emails of subscribers manually or link their Mailchimp account to the app to have email addresses automatically added to any of their Mailchimp lists.

"The incentive of receiving a special gift when signing up for a newsletter—be it a coupon code, a link to a free tutorial video, or personalized fitness plan—is widely used by many websites and creators to increase conversions, but it is often complex to set up and manage. The new Sign-Up and Download app radically simplifies this process and makes it easy for creators of all types and sizes to harness the power of this format," said Koji CEO Dmitry Shapiro.

Sign-Up and Download is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

