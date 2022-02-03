CGI reports director election results

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

% % Alain Bouchard 99.52% 0.48% George A. Cope 99.48% 0.52% Paule Doré 93.75% 6.25% Julie Godin 99.12% 0.88% Serge Godin 99.04% 0.96% André Imbeau 99.50% 0.50% Gilles Labbé 99.42% 0.58% Michael B. Pedersen 99.82% 0.18% Stephen S. Poloz 99.81% 0.19% Mary G. Powell 99.48% 0.52% Alison C. Reed 99.81% 0.19% Michael E. Roach 99.61% 0.39% George D. Schindler 99.65% 0.35% Kathy N. Waller 99.68% 0.32% Joakim Westh 99.13% 0.87% Frank Witter 99.63% 0.37%

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

