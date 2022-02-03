CAM4 partners with 'HOT HAUS', a Queer Reality Competition Show hosted by Tiffany "New York" Pollard

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CAM4 continues to push boundaries and provide adult content creators access to mainstream channels to gain exposure and visibility for the work they do. Recently, CAM4 partnered with the folks who brought you The Cock Destroyers and the wildly successful Slag Wars series on their latest contest-based reality series HOT HAUS – an ultra-cheeky show featuring queer sex workers and sex positive creators competing for cash & prizes giving viewers an exclusive peek into how incredible the webcam community is. Hosted by Reality TV star Tiffany Pollard (I Love New York), trans activist/showgirl, Nicky Monet, rapper CupCakke , & Matthew Camp , queer icon and top grossing gay male on Only Fans, this show will bring together the HOT HAUS Hotties as they explore the intersection of queerness and creativity. It isn't just all fun and games…there is plenty of drama along the way.

On episode 3 (premiering on OUTtv tonight, January 27th), HOT HAUS contestants will be webcamming for their life, performing exclusively on the CAM4 platform for their fans in hopes of advancing to the next round. The contestant who makes the lowest tips will be voted off.

"Sex workers, sex educators, and sex-positive content creators have never been given a chance to share the broad spectrum of their talents and lived experiences." says executive producer & showrunner, Topher Cusumano.

"It's incredible to see more mainstream platforms supporting our community and helping content creators reach larger audiences through recognizable media outlets," says Shannon McD, Communications Manager at CAM4. "We are always wanting to elevate creators and provide a safe place where anyone can come to explore. Sexualities, Interests, and Activities."

Join CAM4 as they celebrate their premiere episode streaming across OUTtv Media Group channels within the US, Canada, and parts of Europe. Get ready to be on while being wildly entertained.

