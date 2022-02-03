Bitcoin IRA has significantly increased its cryptocurrency selection now available on its platform and their iOS and Android Mobile App.

Bitcoin IRA™ Now Offers Over 60 Types of Cryptocurrencies inside your IRA

Bitcoin IRA™ Now Offers Over 60 Types of Cryptocurrencies inside your IRA Bitcoin IRA has significantly increased its cryptocurrency selection now available on its platform and their iOS and Android Mobile App.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform, today announced that users will be able to invest in over 60 types of cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and many more. The additional crypto offerings are now available through both the Bitcoin IRA website and through their mobile app, which can be installed on both Apple and Android devices.

Bitcoin IRA™ Now Offers Over 60 Types of Cryptocurrencies inside your IRA (PRNewswire)

New cryptocurrency additions include:

Cardano (ADA) uses proof-of-stake (PoS) to validate transfers and was founded by Charles Hoskinson , one of Ethereum's co-founders. It is the largest proof-of-stake cryptocurrency and uses far less energy than proof-of-work protocols, like that of Bitcoin. Cardano's price has grown over 1100% since the beginning of 2021.

Solana (SOL) is known as the fastest blockchain in the world with 400-millisecond block times. It is censorship resistant and has 400 projects across DeFi, NFTs, Web3.0 and more. Solana's price has grown over 8650% since the beginning of 2021.

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network and cryptocurrency based on Ethereum. Two of its many uses include enabling legal agreements and supporting decentralized finance, or DeFi. Chainlink has grown over 110% since the beginning of 2021.

Polkadot (DOT) is a 100% open-source protocol that was developed with the goal of enabling a completely decentralized web. Founded by Web3 foundation, it easily adapts to change and ensures all stakeholders have a voice. Polkadot's price has grown over 108% since the beginning of 2021.

And many more popular cryptocurrencies – See the entire list here

Bitcoin IRA's platform has many features and benefits to help investors grow their wealth and save on taxes, including:

World's First Crypto IRA App – Users can buy, sell, and swap assets in their self-directed retirement accounts any time at their convenience on the Bitcoin IRA mobile app, available on – Users can buy, sell, and swap assets in their self-directed retirement accounts any time at their convenience on the Bitcoin IRA mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices, as well as on their website.

Earn Monthly Interest – Earn up to 6% 1 interest on assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash with – Earn up to 6%interest on assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash with IRA Earn

The best security in the industry – Their crypto IRAs have world-class security 3 with up to $700-million 2 custody insurance.

Save With a Tax-Advantaged Account – Users may benefit from potential tax deductions, tax-free growth on earnings as well as tax credits.

"Since we founded Bitcoin IRA, our goal has been to help investors retire with the power of cryptocurrencies in a diversified and secure IRA. That's why we're thrilled to announce that our users can now invest in Cardano, Solana and Chainlink, in addition to over 60 of the most innovative cryptocurrencies around," said Chris Kline, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Bitcoin IRA.

Investing in cryptocurrencies with Bitcoin IRA is growing in popularity, as the platform surpassed over 100,000 users, making it the most trusted and preferred platform to invest in cryptos within a retirement account.

For more information, visit bitcoinira.com or speak with our team of specialists at 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

They provide a secure self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo. Users can also earn up to 6%* interest on their cash and crypto assets with IRA Earn.

Bitcoin IRA has processed over $2 billion in transactions and has over 100,000+ users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brandon Tome, press@bitcoinira.com

1Interest rates may vary. See details at bitcoinira.com/earn.

2Insurance may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

3Security may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

1 Interest rates may vary. Coin prices provided by Investing.com Crypto Index for Cardano, Chainlink, Solana and Polkadot.

(PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA