Ace Hardware Hosting BBQ Kick-Off Parties to Demo the Latest From Weber, Traeger, and Big Green Egg

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best brands in grilling: This weekend Ace Hardware will host thousands of BBQ Kick-Off parties at its stores across the U.S., demonstrating the newest gas, pellet and kamado grills from Weber, Traeger and Big Green Egg.

Live grilling and new feature demonstrations will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, February 5th, at participating stores. Ace in-store BBQ experts will demonstrate the latest innovations in BBQ grill technology, including what to cook and how to cook it. In addition, Ace offers Ace Rewards members free assembly and delivery on all grills $399 and above from your local participating Ace.

"Ace is America's retail grilling destination and this weekend we are hosting grilling events in thousands of neighborhood Ace stores," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer, Ace Hardware. "Ace offers an extensive selection from the best brands Weber, Traeger and Big Green Egg. This weekend our in-store experts will be firing up the grills, and we offer free assembly and delivery on most grill purchases."

Ace will be introducing the newly designed and exclusive indigo Weber Genesis SA-E-325s. The biggest grilling innovation in decades, that creates a full backyard culinary experience. Showcasing advanced features like heavy-duty 9mm stainless steel cooking grates, three-burner liquid propane, Weber's largest and hottest sear zone and expandable top cooking grate, with the Ace exclusive Indigo color lid and doors. It allows grillers to cook a full restaurant-quality meal outside, featuring proprietary PureBlu burners designed to provide a consistent and precise heat with an efficient, even flame.

A January report by Philadelphia-based Total Retail found Ace Hardware was the fastest-growing BBQ grill retailer in America between 2019 and 2020.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

