Raventós Codorníu New Brand Launches Capture Authenticity and Optimism of California Blank Verse and Dirty Minded wines are available starting February for retail across the U.S.

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raventós Codorníu, one of the oldest winegrowing businesses in the world, unveils two new brands in its portfolio—Blank Verse and Dirty Minded—taking a fresh look at California's classic grape varieties and embracing growth in the domestic premium wine sector.

Inspired by its definition—metered poetry without rhyme—Blank Verse is sourced from vineyards across California's Central Coast, capturing the iconic flavor profiles ubiquitous to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from one of the state's premier wine growing regions. The 2020 Blank Verse Chardonnay, launching at a suggested retail price of $17.99, boasts floral aromas of cherry blossoms rounded out by lush fruit notes of white peach, golden pear and lemon peel. On the palate, lush texture and bright, natural acidity finish with lingering minerality.

"Blank Verse is an approachable wine aimed at connecting and integrating the stories of the people that enjoy it, following what's been a challenging chapter in our history. This wine is an opportunity for us to write our next great verse," says Mike Jackson, president of Raventós Codorníu North America.

Dirty Minded Wines offer a fresh take on their environmentally conscious ethos: embracing modern aesthetics and promoting responsible farming practices that preserve the land for future generations. The inaugural 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, which retails at $14.99, opens with fruit-driven aromas of Meyer lemon, pineapple and key lime, complimented with bursts of white flowers and orange blossom.

"Dirty Minded is about bringing winemaking and grape growing back to its roots. Our approach is to work closely with growers to tend the vines and grapes with care and consideration—to protect the longevity of the land, produce the high-quality wines we all enjoy, and have a bit of fun while doing it," says Kyle Altomare, winemaker for Blank Verse and Dirty Minded.

The Blank Verse Chardonnay and Dirty Minded Sauvignon Blanc are now available nationally at various retail establishments. The red wine counterparts to each of these brands—Blank Verse Pinot Noir and Dirty Minded Cabernet Sauvignon—will be available from May 2022.

For more information, please contact Rebecca Johnson of O'Donnell Lane at 707-287-3046 or rebecca@odonnell-lane.com.

About Raventós Codorníu

Raventós Codorníu is Spain's oldest producer of wines and Cavas and is a symbol of continuity, innovation, and regional identity. The company has five centuries of history (since 1551) and experience, combining tradition and modernity to build a portfolio of wineries which are leaders in their respective regions. With close to 7,500 acres of estate vineyards and 15 prestigious wineries spread across Spain, Argentina, and California, Raventós Codorníu is one of the world's leaders in viticulture and winemaking expertise, continually evolving to meet the growing demand for exceptional Cavas and wines.

