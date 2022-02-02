Parkland to build the 'Electric Charging Destination of the Future'

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI), a leading customer focused convenience retail and fuel marketing business, announced today that it plans to build the 'Electric Charging Destination of the Future' and set a new standard for electric vehicle ("EV") charging and customer experience. Parkland has developed its initial architectural concept by sponsoring an international design competition operated by Electric Autonomy Canada, a leading news platform focused on electric and autonomous vehicle technologies.

"Consistent with our energy transition and convenience destination strategy, our goal in sponsoring this competition was to engage talented architects and designers from around the world, invite them to put the needs of EV customers first, and entirely reimagine their experience," said Darren Smart, SVP Energy Transition and Corporate Development. "We are committed to bringing the winning concept to life as part of our ambitious EV charging strategy in British Columbia and believe the concept could be extended to our other geographies when we see opportunity to meet emerging customer demand."

A sustainably built electric charging destination of the future

The winning design was created by James Silvester, an award-winning Scotland-based architect with extensive global experience designing sustainable architecture. Named, 'More with Less', the design creates a relaxing environment, where electric vehicle drivers can take a breath, and recharge not just their vehicles, but themselves.

"The environmentally friendly materials and modular nature of the 'More with Less' concept, provides tremendous versatility," added Smart. "It can be scaled large or small, accommodate the amenities we know EV customers value while they charge, such as our ON the RUN convenience stores and high-quality dining. It also creates a series of outdoor spaces. The result is a destination that customers can enjoy and an environment where nature is integral to the structure. We look forward to working with James to further hone the design and identify a suitable location where we can bring it to life and create a world-class experience for EV drivers."

Parkland's continued commitment to energy transition and renewables leadership

Bringing the winning design to life is a natural extension of our energy transition and renewables activities. This includes previously announced plans to open British Columbia's largest network (by site count) of ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers. These are co-located with ON the RUN branded convenience stores and Triple O's restaurants on high-traffic routes through British Columbia and into Calgary. We expect this network will be complete in the second half of 2022. In addition, underpinned by our commitment to a lower carbon future, we continue to extend our leading co-processing and renewable fuel manufacturing capabilities at our Burnaby Refinery.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland's purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant convenience, retail, commercial and wholesale brands, we serve over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and Central and South America. In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the essential fuels that our diverse customers rely on, we are a leader in renewable energy and are rapidly building a charging network to serve growing demand for convenient charging from electric vehicle drivers in select markets.

Parkland's proven strategy is centered around growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are positioned to win through the energy transition and are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, further diversifying our retail business into convenience, food, and EV charging, and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is enabled and underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

ABOUT ELECTRIC AUTONOMY

Electric Autonomy is the leading news and events platform focused on advancing Canada's transition to safer, cleaner, and more affordable mobility and transportation through the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicle technologies and new mobility services. For more information: https://electricautonomy.ca/

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, Parkland's plan to build the 'Electric Fueling Station of the future' and set the global standard for electric vehicle charging and customer experience, Parkland's commitment to and expectations with respect to the 'More with Less' concept, Parkland's energy transition activities, including its plan to open British Columbia's largest network (by site count) of ultrafast electric vehicle chargers and details and timing with respect thereto.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: failure to execute and realize all or any of the anticipated benefits of Parkland's energy transition activities, including with respect to its electric vehicles charging strategies in British Columbia; general economic, market and business conditions; competitive action by other companies; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q3 2021 MD&A dated November 2, 2021 and the Q4 2020 MD&A dated March 4, 2021, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.

