Nearly 30 New Products for Babies Including Strollers, Bottles, Pajamas, and more

PARENTS Announces Winners of Best for Baby Awards 2022 Nearly 30 New Products for Babies Including Strollers, Bottles, Pajamas, and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's PARENTS released its annual Best for Baby Awards, recognizing the best new products for every baby in 2022. Selected by PARENTS editors and family-approved, the list of winners is on Parents.com/BestForBaby and in the March issue of PARENTS, available February 4.

PARENTS' Best for Baby Awards 2022 (PRNewswire)

"PARENTS editors, experts, and real families shared their favorite everyday items that are practical, eco-friendly, and have cutting-edge technology to make life a little easier to help you and your baby through the first year and beyond," says PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein.

PARENTS surveyed over 300 families to discover the baby gear they love most and find helpful for everyday ease. In addition, editors scoured the market for new and must-have products and had them road tested, vetted, and approved by experts and real families before deciding on 27 winners for PARENTS' Best for Baby Awards 2022.

The complete list of PARENTS' Best for Baby Awards 2022 is presented below by category and on Parents.com/BestForBaby.

THE BIG STUFF

Bassinet : Arm's Reach Clear-Vue Co-Sleeper Bassinet

Diapers : Coterie

Baby Carrier : Ergobaby Omni Dream Baby Carrier

Convertible Car Seat : Graco Contender Slim Convertible Car Seat

Crib Mattress : Newton Baby Crib Mattress

Premium Stroller : UPPAbaby Ridge

Lightweight Stroller : Zoe The Tour+

PLAY AND COMFORT

Nursing Pillow : Boppy Anywhere Nursing Pillow

Activity Center : Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Servin' Up Fun Jumperoo

Baby Toys : Lovevery Organic Baby Toys

Pacifier : Philips Avent Soothie Heart

Baby Cover : Quilbie Baby Cover

FEEDING

New Bottle : Chicco Duo

Classic Bottle : Dr. Brown's Options+ Anti-Colic Bottles

Mini Cup + Straw : EZPZ Mini Cup + Straw Training System

Breast Pump : Medela Swing Maxi Double Electric Breast Pump

High Chair : Nuna Zazz

Drying Rack and Bottle Organizer : OXO Tot Space Saving Drying Rack

INNOVATIONS

Rotating Car Seat : Baby Jogger City Turn Convertible Car Seat

Car Seat-Stroller Combo : Doona

Self-Folding Stroller : Gold Otto Self-Folding Lightweight Travel Stroller

GREEN FEATURES

Play Space : Century Play On 2-in-1 Playard and Activity Center

Birth-to-Booster Car Seat : Chicco OneFit ClearTex All-in-One Car Seat

Pajamas : Honest Baby Clothing Organic Cotton Sleep & Plays and Organic Cotton Snug-Fit Footed Pajamas

TOP TECH

Scale-Changer Combo : Hubble Grow+

Soothing Seat : Ingenuity AnyWay Sway PowerAdapt Dual-Direction Portable Swing

Baby Monitor : Miku Pro Smart

ABOUT PARENTS

PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 9.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million through its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith