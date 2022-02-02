Melmark Announces Its New Chief Operating Officer

ANDOVER, Mass. and BERWYN, Pa. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita M. Gardner, President and CEO of Melmark, Inc. proudly announces the appointment of Melmark's new Chief Operating Officer. Shawn P. Quigley, PhD, BCBA-D, Executive Director of Melmark Pennsylvania, is now Melmark's COO.

Dr. Quigley received his Master's in Education at Idaho State University and then went on to Western Michigan University where he completed his Ph.D. in Behavior Analysis. Prior to joining the Melmark team, he completed a post-doctoral psychology fellowship with the University of New Mexico Medical Group. He stayed with University of New Mexico Medical Group as a manager of behavior services, working to increase access to behavior analytic providers, supporting advocacy groups, and developing state regulatory guidelines for service delivery. Dr. Quigley has worked as a direct support professional, behavior analyst, trainer, and administrator providing services in homes, schools, residential and community settings. These experiences provided a strong foundation for understanding service development, regulatory requirements, scope of competence issues, and resource allocation. Dr. Quigley actively supports the profession through practice, research, teaching, and service.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed supporting many individuals with special needs over the last 20 plus years. I am grateful for the many individuals, families, and professionals that I have interacted with; they have helped me be a better professional." Said Dr. Quigley. I am excited for this next opportunity with Melmark. I have never felt more professionally challenged or supported in my career. The leaders and employees of Melmark are committed to serving 'Every Individual, Every Day' and it shows in their daily actions. I am grateful to support the Melmark mission in my new role."

"When we decided to revisit the re-opening of this position, we wanted to give candidates across the country an opportunity to apply, so that is exactly what we did," said Gardner. "Though there are many talented and dedicated professionals in our field, there is no better person than Dr. Quigley to assume the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer at Melmark. Shawn's exceptional skillset, along with his knowledge of Melmark, our staff and individuals we serve and his collaboration with each state division will make his transition seamless. We welcome Shawn to his new role at Melmark."

About Melmark Melmark is a multi-state human service provider with premier special education schools, professional development, training, and research centers. Programs and services include a children's day school, after-school and residential programs, adult day and adult residential programs. Other services include public school consultation and family outreach services, a formal professional development program including onsite graduate education, an Expert Speakers Series and the creation and design of EnvisionSMART™, which includes a series of professional practitioner manuals and proprietary software programs designed to replicate the Melmark Model of Program Development for public schools and other service providers.

