Lykan Bioscience Welcomes Jay Blackington as Head of People and Culture

HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykan Bioscience, an innovative contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies, today welcomes Jay Blackington as Head of People and Culture. Jay joins the executive leadership team and will be responsible for establishing Lykan's strategic human resources direction and leading the People and Culture organization.

Before joining Lykan, Jay was the Vice President of People and Culture at Spero Therapeutics, a global, multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative antibiotics where he was responsible for Human Resources, Facilities, and Administration. Jay also held an executive Human Resource leadership position at InVivo Therapeutics, a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries. In addition, Jay has held Global Human Resources leadership positions at EMC Corporation, Avid Technology, State Street Corporation and Monsanto Chemical Corporation. Jay has a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Science in Management from Lesley University.

"At Lykan, we are building a corporate culture that is entrepreneurial and empowering and one where our employees know that they are valued. With more than 25 years of experience in human resources, Jay is well-suited to serve as the steward of Lykan's culture and champion for diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Lykan Bioscience. "Jay will partner across the organization to help make Lykan a workplace of choice where people are inspired to deliver excellence for our partners every day."

"I am honored to be joining Lykan Bioscience, a pioneering organization in contract development and manufacturing services focused on cell-based therapies," said Jay Blackington, Head of People and Culture. "I look forward to being a member of the Lykan team, collaborating and making meaningful contributions toward fostering a diverse and inclusive culture that inspires the integrated team to deliver excellence every day for our partners and their patients."

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is an innovative contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies. With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Lykan offers a full range of development and manufacturing services. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility offering eight independent manufacturing suites is uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions to enable real-time testing and release of products. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, 25 miles southwest of downtown Boston and in the proximity of four international airports, Lykan Bioscience is ideally situated to deliver life-saving cell therapy treatments to patients on behalf of their partners. Visit www.lykanbio.com

