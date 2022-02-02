Clients and Families Now Access Personal, Proven, and Award-Winning Care for Substance Abuse and Mental Illness

INDIANA CENTER FOR RECOVERY OPENS NEW TREATMENT FACILITY IN MISHAWAKA Clients and Families Now Access Personal, Proven, and Award-Winning Care for Substance Abuse and Mental Illness

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center For Recovery debuts its new facility featuring the latest treatment technology and modalities in Mishawaka. The organization's board-certified leadership is excited to accept patients starting today for its cutting-edge programs.

The center was named Indiana's Best Treatment Center by Newsweek last year. Its medical staff and hand-selected specialists aim to exceed patient expectations, clinical trends, and success metrics. They give new patients access to several life-changing programs for primary mental health care, addiction recovery, and co-occurring conditions.

"We're very excited to bring our services to the Michiana area. We are raising the bar in treatment outcomes for patients. Our team's hard work and planning over the past year has been incredible, and you see it when you first walk through the door," said Mike Hulick, Vice President of Midwest Development.

New patients will see how Indiana Center For Recovery's custom treatment creates recovery rates beyond traditional standards. To learn more, visit https://treatmentindiana.com/mishawaka-southbend/ .

About Indiana Center For Recovery—

Since 2016, Indiana Center For Recovery has advanced patient outcomes through expert staff, equipped facilities, and proven processes for patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment. They offer a dynamic combination of clinically exceptional services and compassionate care, striving to treat every client with respect in healing mental illness, addiction, and underlying conditions.

