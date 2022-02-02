G FUEL, VIZ Media And Mediatoon Licensing Unveil New Sage Mode Flavor Inspired by "Naruto Shippuden" G FUEL Sage Mode Collector's Boxes and Tubs Available Now at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of one of the greatest anime series of all time, Naruto Shippuden, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Sage Mode, is available now in a Collector's Box and 40-serving tubs!

In Naruto Shippuden, Sage Mode allows users to tap into the natural force of the world, opening up new techniques and allowing them to power up existing ones with the new senjutsu chakra. To enter Sage Mode, one must balance the natural energy with their own physical and spiritual energies. Instead of training with that nasty toad oil in Mount Myōboku, G FUEL fans can grab the new Sage Mode to boost their energy and focus to try to become the ultimate ninja or plan a long night of gaming with their ninja team!

G FUEL Sage Mode has a sweet, citrus taste of the pomelo fruit mixed with the soothing, floral sweetness of white peaches. Fans don't need any kind of special Sharingan to notice Naruto Uzumaki in Sage Mode fiercely ready for battle on the tub. Show your rivals why you will be the greatest!

G FUEL Sage Mode isn't just coming as a Collector's Box. Although the powdered form is part of a limited-edition boxed set, which includes one 40-serving tub and one Naruto Shippuden 16 oz Shaker Cup, G FUEL Sage Mode is also available for purchase at GFUEL.com as a standalone 40-serving tub.

"We are really proud to start the collaboration with G FUEL. This is the first Naruto Shippuden energy drink we will have on the market and are really excited about this," said Hélène Lancelin, International Licensing Manager of Mediatoon Licensing.

G FUEL Sage Mode Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine, proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"As Hokage around here, I am so excited about our partnership with VIZ Media, Mediatoon Licensing and Naruto," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Our fans are going to love G FUEL Sage Mode! That sweet citrus and peach flavor will clear your chakra…and you might even learn the G FUEL ninjutsu!"

Don't miss out on picking up G FUEL Sage Mode, inspired by VIZ Media and Mediatoon Licensing's Naruto Shippuden, available now at GFUEL.com. Boost your ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu with a Collector's Box or tub today!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic , FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Roman Atwood , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Tetris®, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Mediatoon

Mediatoon Licensing enhances and develops Media Participations portfolio of licenses. Media Participations is the 4th largest publishing house in France and the leading comic book publisher in Europe. Mediatoon Licensing IPs are deployed on all products and communication, in amusement parks, escape games or musicals around the world. Mediatoon also represents many successful Japanese properties such as Naruto or Hunter x Hunter. With its Chinese sister company and its network of 10 agents worldwide, Mediatoon is now one of the leading licensing agents in entertainment in Europe and China.

About VIZ Media:

An international authority on manga for more than three decades, VIZ Media is leading the way in what's now, new and next. Reaching one in four millennials and half of all Gen Z manga readers, VIZ is at the forefront of America's Japanese pop-culture phenomenon, which today dominates multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. VIZ is proud to be the #1 destination for manga in America and home to some of the most prestigious anime brands driving the industry. Combined with a market share footprint larger than household names collectively, VIZ has pivoted from a localization company to a market leading pop culture publisher and producer. For more about VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

