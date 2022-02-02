Extensive Patent Estate Protects NICO's Leadership Position in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator NICO Corporation and leader of minimally invasive neurosurgical care has revolutionized neurosurgery with technologies that improve clinical outcomes in brain tumor removal and treatment of hemorrhagic stroke, validated through more than 170 peer-reviewed published papers with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers. The company is also the sponsor of ENRICH, a 300-patient $10 million randomized controlled trial. The clinical trial seeks to compare the outcomes between minimally invasive early surgical intervention of intracerebral hemorrhage clot removal exclusively using NICO technologies versus the current standard of care, medical management.

NICO Corporation is a medical device maker located in Indianapolis that is dedicated to developing technology for the field of corridor surgery, including cranial, ENT, spinal and otolaryngology, where access to the surgical site is limited. Its technology and products are designed to progress corridor surgery by creating instruments that allow for access through smaller openings and resection of soft tissue abnormalities. (PRNewsFoto/NICO Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Behind NICO's integrated technology solution is a strong & growing patent estate, including 250+ issued or pending patents.

"NICO created an ideal solution to revolutionize minimally invasive neurosurgery with an integrated system for brain surgery, which did not previously exist," said Jim Pearson, NICO President and CEO. "Our vision was unique and unconventional – provide safe access to all regions of the brain, automate the removal of brain abnormalities, while simultaneously biologically preserving the collected tissue for use in the delivery of novel therapeutics and potential implantation to the brain."

Behind NICO's integrated technology solution is a strong and continually growing patent estate that includes over 250 issued or pending patents – at least 57 of those patents designed to focus solely on safe and repeatable non-disruptive access through eloquent areas of the brain with NICO BrainPath®, efficient removal of tumors and clots down a small corridor the size of a dime using the NICO Myriad®, and collection and biological preservation of tumor tissue in the operating room with the Automated Preservation System® (see Fig.1 below).

"It's been a significant investment of time, intellectual resources and an unwavering commitment to protect our portfolio," Pearson said. "Not only is the brain the most complex organ in the body, it's also the last major organ to have a true minimally invasive surgical option that can deliver fewer deficits and improved outcomes. So, when a complete solution to brain surgery is created that never existed before, protecting intellectual investment is a high priority."

NICO Corporation is the first company to have developed and patented technologies to create an entirely new minimally invasive surgical market in neurosurgery that offers less invasive and less disruptive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, including hemorrhagic stroke – the most costly, deadly and debilitating form of stroke with no surgical solution to date. It is an evidence- and outcomes-based company dedicated to enabling new surgical options for once inoperable brain abnormalities and the ability to create access for direct delivery of novel therapeutics and for the emerging world of brain implants.

Learn about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow news updates on LinkedIn and Twitter, and view surgical and patient videos on YouTube at NICOneuroCorp.

FIGURE 1

NICO PATENTED PRODUCTS FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC PATENTS RELATED TO BRAINPATH, MYRIAD and AUTOMATED PRESERVATION SYSTEM NICO BrainPath® NICO Myriad® NICO Automated

Preservation System® US8430825B2 US9820480B2 US8460327B2 EP3398541B1 EP2804538B1 EP2427118B1 JP5703291B2 EP2967504A1 EP2770924B1 JP6108412B2 EP2531120B1 US8486097B2 US9579121B2 CA2857256C US9504247B2 US9655639B2 US10398462B2 US9216031B2 EP2763608B1 EP3338645A3 CA2755078C CA2748453C JP6636561B2 CA2844755C US9265523B2 US9757147B2 US8986334B2 US9161820B2 US10368890B2 US9279751B2 US10959424B2 US8357175B2 AU2013209737B2 JP6112571B2 EP3045125B1 EP2398407B1 JP6325071B2 US10143366B2 US10307183B2 US10449340B2 US9387010B2 US9186175B2 US8496599B2 US9028518B2 US8702738B2 US10080578B2 AU2017232062B2 US9931105B2 AU2009345801B2 AU2009340436B2 AU2014228639B2 AU2019200489A1 AU2018203807B2 AU2012329006B2 JP5746640B2 US9622777B2 US10048176B2

Contact: Sue Goin

sue.goin@sapphire-com.com

317.402.8690

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NICO Corporation