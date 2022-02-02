Cunard flagship Queen Mary 2 plays host to 2022 Literature Festival at Sea partnering again with the Cheltenham Literature Festival

Stellar line-up includes renowned authors across the literature world

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard announces the return of the extraordinary Literature Festival at Sea, curated by the programming team of The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival aboard flagship Queen Mary 2 in 2022, featuring a line-up of some of the world's finest talent, including Bernardine Evaristo, Ian Rankin, Alexander McCall Smith, Mary Beard and Richard Osman.

L to R: Bernardine Evaristo, Richard Osman, Mary Beard, Ian Rankin, Rachel Johnson, Alexander McCall Smith, Damian Barr and Ed Balls (PRNewswire)

"Cunard is delighted to once again host a dazzling line-up of acclaimed literary talent on our flagship, Queen Mary 2"

The seven-night Transatlantic crossing, which departs New York for Southampton on December 3, 2022 will include a plethora of workshops, talks and readings as Queen Mary 2 sails across the Atlantic.

Guests will hear from award-winning authors about their life and work, go behind the headlines with The Times journalists and have the opportunity to improve their writing skills in workshops led by literary experts.

English scholar and one of Britain's best-known Classicists, Mary Beard, said, "I am beyond excited to travel, speak and engage with guests on a literary festival on the high seas. I am sure there will be plenty of wonderful distractions, but the pleasures of being literally away from it all with a chance to discuss bookish things…what could be better?"

Award-winning British writer, journalist and broadcaster, Damian Barr, who featured on the 2019 Literature Festival at Sea, and will return in 2022, said, "Books are a world away from the one we're all in—a portal to other places, an escape. This unique floating literature festival adds another dimension to that feeling of freedom we get when we're lost in a good book. Away from the world and all its concerns, I find that I think more deeply and have richer conversations with fellow writers and chance chats with passengers along the way. I am most looking forward to returning to this Literature Festival at Sea."

The seven-night Transatlantic Crossing is priced from $1,039 per person.

"Cunard is delighted to once again host a dazzling line-up of acclaimed literary talent who will headline our 2022 Literature Festival at sea," said Jamie Paiko, vice president, Cunard North America. "Our guests will truly relish this second-to-none ocean travel experience as they sail with these renowned authors amidst the elegance and style of our flagship, Queen Mary 2."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 310.926.7686, jchase@cunard.com

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunard