<span class="legendSpanClass">Known for its toilet seats, Bemis will showcase additional product categories complementing its growing portfolio of products that enhance everyday living</span>

Bemis to Exhibit Expanded Offering for the Home at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2022 <span class="legendSpanClass">Known for its toilet seats, Bemis will showcase additional product categories complementing its growing portfolio of products that enhance everyday living</span>

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of toilet and bidet seats, will exhibit its newest product innovations at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), held in Orlando, Fla., February 8-10, 2022.

New Bemis products at 2022 KBIS (PRNewswire)

"We are looking forward to introducing our latest products focused on improving the well-being of our customers."

Bemis is a household name for toilet seats, and it is safe to say that most people in the United States, along with people in countries around the world, have used a Bemis product without even realizing it. At KBIS, Bemis will showcase its lineup of innovative toilet seat products including its newest bidet seat, a smart bidet toilet, air purifiers and sensor-activated faucets.

"We are looking forward to introducing the KBIS audience to our latest products focused on improving the well-being of our customers," said TJ Stiefvater, director of Marketing for Bemis. "As our focus continues to center on the home, products that enhance our everyday experiences are more important than ever."

The new Bemis Sanctuary, a smart bidet toilet, offers a highly customized cleansing experience. The water temperature can be easily changed for personalized comfort, while the warm air dryer offers three levels of heat. Remote operation allows for a tailored experience and a completely hands-free operation where the users control opening and closing the lid and flushing the toilet with their feet.

Bemis's signature toilet seat features are created to complement users' lifestyles and offer thoughtful design that enhances their décor. The beauty of good design is that it virtually goes unnoticed, and this is evident in Bemis's proven patented design and engineering features, which will be on display throughout the booth.

In addition to its core offering, Bemis will also be showcasing products from its quickly expanding range of home products, designed to seamlessly enhance the overall home environment and make wellness accessible for everyone.

This includes a lineup of new attractive air purifiers that enhance air quality. They feature three-stage filtering that incorporates a pre-filter for removing large particles, a HEPA-13 filter that removes 99.97% of fine dust, and a deodorization filter that eliminates VOCs.

Bemis's collection of FLOW faucets feature motion-sensing technology paired with intuitive design. The new Grove bathroom faucet, introduced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show and launching this summer, impresses with a frosted glass top and an LCD screen that displays the water temperature. It also times the duration of the water flow to help with proper handwashing.

The Bemis booth at KBIS is located at W1273 and also showcases its Bio Bidet brand.

About Bemis

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, FLOW by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company and toiletseats.com

SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing Company