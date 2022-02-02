Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep® Brand and Ram Vehicles Earn Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee wins Car and Driver Editors' Choice Award (PRNewswire)

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio make the Car and Driver Editors' Choice list for the fifth consecutive year

Chrysler Pacifica continues its run as Editors' Choice for Minivans

Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L take Editors' Choice honors for Mid-Size SUV

Ram 1500, 1500 TRX and 2500/3500 continue their presence on Editors' Choice list

A total of eight vehicles from the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep® brands are among those selected by the editors of Car and Driver for the 2022 edition of the publication's annual Editors' Choice honors.

"Car and Driver tests more cars—more thoroughly—than anyone on the planet," says Hearst Autos Chief Brand Officer Eddie Alterman. "Our Editors' Choice lineup represents a wide spectrum of great cars that we editors would love to park in our garages, if we only had the room!"



The 2022 Editors' Choice list includes repeat honors for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio premium performance vehicles, as well as the Chrysler Pacifica minivan.



Representing the all-new, fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup, both the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee and the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L were selected Editors' Choice for Mid-Size SUV.



The 702-horsepower 2022 Ram 1500 TRX – the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world – makes the Editors' Choice list for the second straight year. It is joined by the award-winning Ram 1500 light-duty and Ram 2500/3500 heavy-duty pick-up trucks, both repeat winners from the 2021 list.



The 2022 Car and Driver Editors' Choice list covers 116 vehicles over 37 market segments, selected from more than 400 models that the publication's editors have tested.

