A. ZAHNER COMPANY AND ARCHITYPE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC REPRESENTATION RELATIONSHIP ACROSS WESTERN U.S. STATES

Founded in 1897, Zahner is known for its rich history of quality-crafted metalworks for architects, artists, and property owners around the world. "Zahner has long prided itself on our family's heritage and our ongoing commitment to craftsmanship, advanced engineering and incomparable production capabilities, all to deliver on the creative visions of our clients," said Zahner CEO, Bill Zahner. "We've selected an independent representation partner that mirrors our values, delivers genuine expertise, and can support our customers with an expanded network of professionals," he added.

Tom Zahner, Zahner's president noted, "Architype has a 30+ year history of advanced, technically based representation working with some of the commercial architecture and design industry's most recognized manufacturing and product brands. We knew that as we moved to expand our depth of coverage and open even more access to our valued relationships, we needed an extension of ourselves with boots on the ground where we can't always readily be."

"I founded Architype in 1991 with the idea of not just representing the biggest or the most prestigious manufacturers for their scale, but to instead introduce critical design thinking, advanced production capabilities and cutting-edge advancements across this industry. All of our brands already reflect this and align," said Jean-Guy Poitras, president of Architype. "Zahner further personifies this vision and carries it to new levels. When you see a Zahner project you know it is backed by best and the brightest while leveraging a depth of knowledge that is second to none. I know that my team and I can proudly and accurately say to any architect, designer, artist or property owner, 'We are here to help you bring your vision to life,' while standing with Zahner as our partner."

ABOUT A. ZAHNER COMPANY: Zahner provides expertise and experience in architectural metals, design, engineering, and fabrication, to architects, artists, designers and contractors around the globe. From patented facade and metal-cladding systems to custom metal perforations, patinas, and finishes, Zahner has a comprehensive range of architectural metal products and custom capabilities to help bring your most ambitious design aspirations to life.

ABOUT ARCHITYPE: Architype is a premiere independent manufacturers representation firm with a 30+ year tradition of blending advanced product offerings with deep technical and design knowledge. The firm offers support to the A+D community as well as to owners, project managers and contractors while spanning base building architecture of all types, workplace tenant improvement projects, multi-family, medical, education, retail, hospitality, and art sectors.

